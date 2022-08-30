Visitors to Philadelphia’s Love Park encountered an alligator

This alligator walked with his owner through a park in Philadelphia 0:56

(CNN) — Viewers got up close and personal with an alligator in Philadelphia’s Love Park.



But the reptile isn’t a wild beast: It’s the emotional support animal of a Philadelphia man who has multiple social media accounts documenting his relationship with Wally the alligator.

Several park visitors, as well as Wally’s owner Joie Henney, posted pictures and videos of the friendly alligator on a leash, greeting visitors and strolling through the water spraying from the fountain.

Henney told CNN that he acquired Wally six years ago. Henney, a veteran reptile rescuer who has worked with alligators for 30 years, was contacted by a friend who works in Florida.

“There was an overabundance of alligators in that area,” Henney said.

In Florida, so-called “nuisance alligators” are either euthanized or moved into captivity, he explained.

Wally was removed from a Florida pond, Henney said. His friend took the baby alligator, then only 20 inches long and just over a year old, to Pennsylvania.

Thus began a unique relationship between man and alligator.

“Wally has been very different from any alligator I’ve dealt with in the last 30 years,” Henney said. “He doesn’t show anger. He doesn’t show aggressiveness. He hasn’t since the day he was captured. We never could figure out why.”

“It’s just adorable. It sleeps with me, it steals my pillows, it steals my sheets. It’s just amazing.”

Wally’s easygoing personality led Henney to license the alligator as an emotional support animal, he said. The alligator has been a comfort to him while he underwent radiation treatments for cancer.

Most people who see Wally “get excited and happy to see him,” says Henney.

Henney isn’t worried about the alligator biting someone, he said. “Wally is the only alligator I’ve ever been with that refuses to bite,” he said. “He’s amazing…it’s hard to believe.”

Their visit to Love Park came after the unlikely couple visited Philadelphia to film a news segment, accompanied by close friend Mary Johnson and their children, Henney said. Johnson helps shoot content for Wally’s TikTok and Instagram, and her family is “super special to me,” Henney added.

“They had a great time,” Henney said. “People came as soon as they heard Wally was there to get a hug and take a picture with him.”

Henney hopes that Wally’s story can help encourage people to “be nice to each other.” He is proud that Wally can help “put a smile on people’s faces, this world is hard enough”.