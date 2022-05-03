VisitRwanda, calendar and program of the week
A very quiet Monday May 2 in terms of sports news for a club the size of Paris Saint-Germain. And for good reason, the players are resting and will resume training tomorrow according to the schedule of the capital club. So a few lucky people were able to experience a safari in Rwanda with VisitRwanda, official sponsor of PSG. Find below all the publications of the Rouge et Bleu, and the sports calendar for this month of May:
The highlights of #RCSAPSG ! ⚽️ (3-3)
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 1, 2022
👟 @KMbappe ➡️ @AchrafHakimi ⚽️
The #Goes frompresented by https://t.co/Rrdkr1Ypma! #RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/ic0rWoQsQp
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
🤯⚡⚡⚡ @KMbappe ⚽#RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/KEgR518SSm
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
We start this week by wishing a happy birthday to our Parisian, Luana! 🎂❤️💙
🎉2⃣9⃣ pic.twitter.com/kQBfRQ0YID
— PSG Women (@PSG_Women) May 2, 2022
Rwanda has been hosting the visit of 4⃣ Parisians since Saturday! 🇷🇼
Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, @NavasKeylor and @SergioRamos joined the country of the Thousand Hills for a period of 3⃣ days as part of the partnership between @visitrwanda_now and the @PSG_inside. 🌄
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
🎂 Happy birthday to Didier Domi, 1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ matches with the @PSG_inside and 3️⃣e youngest player to have worn the jersey 🔴🔵!
🎉 4️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ckj8B23mRT
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
Discover the#Inside of the meeting 🆚 @RCSA ! ⚽️ (3-3)#RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/G4tjj3PrAs
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
📺 See you from 3 p.m. on https://t.co/EjkoMtSJcG to follow the #PSGShow presented by @fabriceporzyc and @laureboulleau ! 🔴🔵
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
🎂 We also wish a happy birthday to Fabrice Pancrate! ❤️💙
🎉 4️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ARNsdhnr24
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
⚽️ @KMbappe 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗲 𝟮 ❗️⚡️#RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/4SUEiKUwy5
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
📺 See you from 3 p.m. on https://t.co/EjkoMtSJcG to follow the #PSGShow presented by @fabriceporzyc and @laureboulleau ! 🔴🔵
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
🗓 The 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 of the week!
🏟🆚 @estac_officiel on 08/05 at 8:45 p.m.
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
The calendar for the month of May! 🗓️📲 pic.twitter.com/ArQ38diCGn
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
🎂 Happy birthday, David Beckham!
4️⃣7⃣ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IlNIWwLYd6
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
Our Parisians began their journey with @visitrwanda_now the best way with a safari in the National Park @AkageraPark.
An unforgettable moment for Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, @SergioRamos and @NavasKeylor.#VisitRwanda 🦓🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/dfzZDQ8YUG
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022
The discovery of the National Park @AkageraPark in Rwanda, for our Parisians Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos. 🇷🇼🌄#VisitRwanda @visitrwanda_now pic.twitter.com/FmW8GRDvLJ
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2022