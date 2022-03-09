Visits to relatives in hospital, in Emilia Romagna from 10 March it is possible – Chronicle

Bologna, 8 March 2022 – Another step towards normality, despite the covid. In fact, from Thursday 10 March, visits to the sick (not affected by Sars-Cov-2) hospitalized in the hospitals of theEmilia Romagna. You will be able to access for at least 45 minutes and, of course, to access you must be equipped with reinforced green pass or simple if accompanied by certification certifying the negative outcome of the swab rapid or molecular antigenic performed within the previous 48 hours.

“Being able to count on family visits also helps to better deal with the period of hospitalization and contributes to humanize the hospital pathways ”, underlines the regional councilor for health, Raffaele Donini.

Visits to the hospital, how to do it

All visitors and caregivers of hospitalized patients (with the exception of Covid departments) and accompanying persons in order to access the hospital departments must show the green pass.

For those who go to visit under 12, people with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities who require support, women in labor, childbirth and post-partum, over 80, bedridden or end-of-life conditions, in the presence of language barriers always the basic green pass (obtained after negative test).

Patients who access the emergency room they will always be subjected to antigen testing. On the other hand, accompanying persons are required to have a green pass, also basic.

Free accesson the other hand, for users and patients who access the facility for outpatient activity or daytime hospitalization. An antigenic or molecular test is performed only in the event of the presence of symptoms potentially attributable to Covid-19 and non-deferrable performance.

In case of recovery hospital scheduled all patients will undergo antigen or molecular testing.

Finally, the customary ones are kept in force precautions planned to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infection: measurement of body temperature, use of the surgical mask, hand rubbing with hydroalcoholic gel and maintaining a distance of at least one meter from other people.