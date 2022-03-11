Visits to relatives in hospital in Lombardy are back after two years: the rules on the Super Green pass and mandatory tampons

After two years of the Covid pandemic, it is possible to return to visit loved ones admitted to hospitals in Lombardy. Access to health facilities becomes free again, even if an antigen test will be required upon entry, to be carried out free of charge in the facilities themselves. The ban was triggered with the explosion of the health emergency, in the winter of 2020, but today the regional government approved a resolution that represents a turning point for the lives of many people who have relatives and loved ones hospitalized. To ensure safe access to family members, the Lombardy Region has updated the procedures while always maintaining high prevention and protection measures, as stated in the document. They are guaranteed at least 45 minutes per day for each family member or visitor.

In the resolution proposed by the councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti there is also an important directive for health personnel: it screening constant of all those who in the exercise of their functions come into contact with immunosuppressed subjects. The checks will be done repeatedly every 15 days. «Today is an important day – highlighted Moratti – since we have returned to allow you to meet your loved ones in the hospital. The emergency had forced us to interrupt or severely limit visits. However, reopening must be done safely. This is the meaning of today’s resolution. A gradual return to normality and human contact with those hospitalized or in RSA “.

Requirements for access to facilities

Carers or visitors who have completed the vaccination cycle with the booster can access hospitals or social and health facilities, such as RSAs. Alternatively, access is also for those who have undergone the administration of two doses or have been positive for the virus and are cured, provided that a Covid test with negative result is performed in the 48 hours preceding the entry on a date structure.

The epidemic trend

Meanwhile, hospital pressure continues to ease in Lombardy. Admissions in both intensive care (-7, 72%) and in the ordinary departments (-18, 776%). With 68.954 swabs made is of 5,813 the number of new positives registered in the Region, with a declining positivity rate at 8.4% (yesterday he was at8.7%). Finally they are 25 the victims related to Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, which bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 38,870 deaths.

