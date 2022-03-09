Visits to relatives in the hospital, do you need a green pass? The rules

Visits to loved ones are back in hospital. Two years after the blockade due to covid in Italy, tomorrow patients will be able to meet family members in the wards. You will need the Ffp2 mask, the reinforced green pass or if you have been healed for less than 6 months a negative test performed in the 48 hours prior to access. Article 7 of the decree-law of 24 December 2021, number 221, converted on 18 February 2022, provides for this, which provides “access for visitors to hospital, residential, social welfare, social health and hospice health facilities”. The medical directors “are given the right to adopt more restrictive precautionary measures in relation to the specific epidemiological context, guaranteeing a minimum daily access of not less than forty-five minutes”.

Access will not be allowed to visitors in possession of the simple basic green pass, obtainable only through the antigenic or molecular pad). The blocking of visits to the hospital had aroused strong criticism and the resumption of the meetings was expected by many Italians who for months have suffered from the impossibility of seeing their loved ones often forced to hospital for serious illnesses.

“Tomorrow will be a day to remember for the many patients admitted to the wards of our hospitals and for their families. In fact, it will be possible to return to visit loved ones for at least three quarters of an hour a day. After two years, finally, another concrete signal of a return to normality, aware that the human warmth and affection of a family member are one of the best treatments for all those who in recent months have been forced to face pain and suffering in solitude ” , comments the Undersecretary of Health to Adnkronos Salute Andrea Costa.

“The proximity to the sick by a loved one helps to better cope with the hospital stay and is essential in accompanying him during the recovery process. This new step – adds Costa – is part of the gradual resumption of ordinary activities and screening in hospitals, in the wake of the humanization of care, in order to respond adequately to the health needs of citizens

Costa recalls that “the reinforced green pass obtained with three doses or the one obtained from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle or from recovery within six months will be necessary. In these last two cases – he concludes – it is also necessary to present the negative result of a rapid or molecular swab performed in the previous 48 hours “.