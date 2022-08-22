Visits to the supermarket are reduced | Finance

Lower spending on food purchases and a decrease in weekly visits to the supermarket is the most significant change that has been observed in the consumer’s shopping pattern as a result of the inflationary spiral and other adverse economic factors, revealed the most recent study. Gaither International, Inc.

The adjustments made by Puerto Ricans to purchase groceries is part of Gaither’s recent Media Brand Profile (MBP) study —which included a sample of 16,579 telephone surveys of an adult population 18 years of age or older— in which they listened to trends in food consumption and the behavior of families facing a difficult economic reality.

“In 2022, 1.7 million people are shopping at the supermarket on a weekly basis, which is 147,000 fewer than in the same period in 2021. There has been a significant impact. The region that lost the most weekly clients is Mayagüez, with 31,000 fewer people; followed by San Juan, with 30,000, and Caguas with 25,000,” explained Oscar Castillo, director of Gaither’s Unionized Studies.

These figures coincide with the data from the Consumer Radiography of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA), in which the chairman of the committee conducting the study, Richard Valdés, defined as the “perfect storm ” the combination of circumstances that aggravate the economic situation and reported that current customers spend more, but go to stores less often, alluding to the inflationary effect.

Gaither’s findings also indicate that the behavior pattern also varies according to the covid-19 positivity rate on the Island, because each spike causes a drop in weekly sales.

“In the first six months of 2021 there was an increase in purchases, but in each covid-19 outbreak we saw how the supermarket category held up. People react to protect themselves, but in 2021 there was still money. Then the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) ended and purchases fell, but in September they recovered. Then, in the first quarter of 2022, the worst drop in visits was recorded, a disastrous blow by the omicron, ”explained Castillo.

According to the executive, when the emergency of the covid-19 variant was controlled, the market recovered, but then the war between Russia and Ukraine began, the cost of gasoline rises dramatically, the PAN funds are reduced and they also increase interest on bank loans, leading the supermarket category to decline in the number of weekly visits by customers.

“The most affected group has been the beneficiary of the PAN. Weekly shopping trends fluctuate, people hold back and make small purchases, although monthly purchases remain stable. In the current quarter of 2022, there were fewer people from the PAN buying in supermarkets, but the other population groups remained stable”, he detailed.

According to the study, in this third quarter of 2022 they are buying a total of 453,000 PAN containers weekly, which means a drop of 123,000, equivalent to 21% less than the results of the second quarter.

“All supermarkets are being affected. Those who receive more people from the PAN suffer more from the drop in weekly visits. They are holding back on small purchases to refill, but customers with higher purchasing power — who pay with other methods such as ATH, cash or credit cards — are less affected, ”he declared.

It was indicated that in the current quarter, a total of 418,000 people make weekly purchases visiting two different supermarket brands and generally these consumers choose chains that are similar in concept and price. A total of 430,000 people check the weekly ‘shopper’ of the specials, with the segment of 65 years and older as the one that uses it the most to plan purchases.

“The more adult, the more likely the person is to look at the ‘shopper’. As for dissatisfaction in supermarkets, high prices lead, followed by poor service speed due to lack of staff. The most common day to shop is Monday,” Castillo said.

In the second quarter of 2022, the average consumer spending on the main purchase was $177.85 and $186.60 so far in the third quarter. While the expense in the purchase of padding is $75.67 in the second quarter and $79.65 in the third. According to MIDA, the average spending in supermarkets increased 14% to a total of $463 per month.

Consumers control spending

Gaither International also conducted a survey with a sample of 413 participants, focused on consumer strategies to manage the budget in the face of high inflation that makes food, utilities and basic necessities more expensive.

The study revealed that 27% of those surveyed have reduced trips in the car because of the price of gasoline —32% people between 45 and 64 years old—, while 23% seek to save electricity by unplugging appliances, turning off lights and air conditioners, with women as the largest percentage. 22% of those surveyed indicated that they had stopped eating outside the home and of this percentage, 28% are between the ages of 45 and 64.

As part of the strategies to save, 13% reported that they spend less in the supermarket and 12% indicated that they have stopped kidding.

The findings also indicate that 12% are spending less to save and stretch their budget, with the highest group of the population being 65 and older. The same percentage maintained that they only buy what is necessary, 9% indicated that they have not made adjustments in purchases, while 91% indicated that they have.

It is highlighted that other consumer strategies to balance income are having another job, not visiting stores to avoid buying items such as clothes or shoes, using the car that uses less gasoline and reducing the use of utilities and outings. to the movies.

On the energy issue, 4% reported that they are installing solar panels, and in the month of July, 19% indicated that the electricity bill increased between $171 and $250.