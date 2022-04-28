Visual challenge | Are you able to find the mistake in the viral puzzle? You only have 7 seconds to find it | Facebook | Challenge | trends | PHOTOS | Viral | Mexico | MX | Colombia | CO | Peru | PE | United States | USA | USA | MEXICO

To date, several users have not been able to find the answer. Good luck to you all! famous in many social mediathe next visual challenge It consists of finding the error in the illustration that you will see below, for which you will only have 7 seconds. Do you believe in the ability to solve this viral riddle? Open your eyes wide, inspect every corner of the image and locate what is wrong with the challenge. Depor has done it again.

If you cannot find the solution in less than 7 seconds, we invite you to review the end of the note. Remember, your mission is to find what is wrong in the image of what seems to be a family outing, because there is an error that breaks the harmony of the illustration. Dare to participate and show what you are made of as soon as possible.

Although the visual challenge looks simple, the truth is that it is much more complicated than it seems. According to the results of the test, only 5% of users managed to find the answer on time. Do you want a hint? We can only tell you to pay close attention and carefully observe every corner.

FULL PICTURE

Can you find the mistake in the visual challenge? You only have 7 seconds to find it (Photo: Genial.Guru).

SOLUTION OF THE CHALLENGE

What happened? Bored of searching and searching? Don’t worry or feel bad. It is completely normal, as these challenges require a lot of time and patience to be resolved. If you were not part of the select group of geniuses who have managed to complete this challenge, don’t worry, we invite you to see the solution and the error here.

Solution: See where the error was located in the image below (Photo: Bright Side.Guru).

Did you like this week’s visual challenge? Was it very easy for you? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to meet the challenge. And if not, then we encourage you to continue testing yourself with this type of viral. Do you want to see more challenges like this? Here we tell you how to do it. To do this, just follow the following link: more viral challenges in Depor , and ready. What are you waiting for? Your moment is now.

WHAT IS A VISUAL CHALLENGE?

A visual challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, viral or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally funny.

HOW DID THEY ORIGINATE?

The visual challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid contagion, stayed in their respective homes. That’s where they saw viral brain teasers as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

RIDDLES AND RIDDLES: ARE THEY THE SAME?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logic puzzles and riddles. The former are games where the solution to the puzzle is accessible through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that does not depend on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines of the data offered in the description.

Riddles, on the other hand, are usually aimed at children and are a type of worded riddle, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple puzzles that allow you to learn words in an entertaining way since they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can get the answer right, including some clues in their phrasing.

