Visual Challenge: Marvel’s Best Movie Hides An Inexplicable Error, But It’s Really Hard To Realize – CINEMABLEND

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to have everything tied to the finger, but sometimes they also miss small flaws. Can you spot what doesn’t fit in this scene from ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’?

The ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe has to take into account endless details so that each and every one of the stories that make it up can fit neatly and stay safe from continuity errors, but not all the CGI in the world, nor several months of post-production for each one of them have freed any of the films from harboring mistakes or failures of any kind.

Gloves that appear and disappear, characters capable of being in two places at the same time, objects on the screen that don’t exist yet… The list is long, but the challenge that we propose next has as its protagonist what is considered to be a of the best movies of the UCM -with permission of Avengers: Infinity War-: Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Released in 2014 under the baton of the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo and starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Anthony Mackie, among others, the film was the subject of an impressive reception and it is common for lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to refer to she as the best of all for having everything that can be asked of a superhero movie.

If you are among the faithful of the UCM we are sure that you know her well, but would you be able to realize the error that harbors the image below?

Look carefully because it is not exactly easy:





In the scene in question, belonging to the first minutes of the film, Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) has picked up Steve Rogers (Evans) to recruit him for a mission. In the image, Natasha and Rogers appear with the STRIKE team, where they are explained the mission of freeing the hostages aboard a SHIELD ship that has been hijacked by a group of French pirates.

Nevertheless, in the scene there is a notable error: the coordinates that locate the group are absolutely incorrect.

SOLUTION: The GPS position displayed in the lower right corner of the screen -INDIAN OCEAN Lat: 16N 55′ 12.06″ Long: 72N 56′ 7.09- cannot be correct, since longitude should be East/West and not North/South. Also, is spelled incorrectlysince it should have been 16°55’12.06″N, 72°56’7.09″E.

The error is not huge and is practically imperceptible if you do not have knowledge of GPS positioning, but it is surprising that, if a position is entered on the screen, the team happens to write it correctly.

You can check it on the minute 00:03:43 of Captain America: The Winter Soldier which is available on Disney+.

