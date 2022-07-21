Visual challenge: What has sneaked into this iconic scene from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? – Movie News

It is not the only one, but in the first film of the franchise, ‘The curse of the Black Pearl’, you will find a notable error in one of the most remembered sequences of the film. Can you see it at a glance?

Hours of daily work in which even the smallest detail is taken care of during filming and several months of post-production are never enough: Always, even with the most eagerly-awaited series or movie, the occasional rabbit sneaks in and goes unnoticed in the final version. and that they end up hunting one or more spectators with an eagle’s eye.

In fact, just as we dedicate ourselves to analyzing every millimeter of a certain title in detail in search of ‘easter-eggs’, winks and references, it is also very common to look for its defects: continuity errors, script holes, external elements that have crept into a scene without anyone noticingand any other detail worth its salt.

Neither the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe nor the most successful series of the moment, the iconic films or the most notable franchises in history are exempt from this.

In fact, below you can see a frame taken directly from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), the first film in the famous saga Pirates of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, in which something has slipped in that shouldn’t be there.

Can you see it at a glance? Observe carefully:

Still from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’.



If you are a scholar of the most famous pirate saga of all time, you may have seen this image on more than one occasion, since it is one of the most remarkable kitsch from the 2003 film.

But, you’ll only need to look closely at the frame to realize that in the iconic scene where Jack Sparrow yells “On deck, you mangy dogs!” there is a noticeable error.

In the minute 2:12:35right in the final stretch of the film, on the far left of the screen right next to Johnny Depp’s shoulder you can see a member of the film crew, wearing a tan hat, short-sleeved white T-shirt, and sunglasses.

If you want to check it out ‘in situ’ you can do it on Disney +, where you can enjoy all the films of the franchise, and we assure you that the guy in the straw hat is still present on the scene.

