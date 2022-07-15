Visual challenge: What’s wrong with this famous scene from ‘Game of Thrones’? – series news

It is one of the great television blockbusters of all time, but sometimes even the best miss things.

His ending may have disappointed an important part of his followers, but Game of Thrones has made history as one of the great television phenomena of all time and also as one of the best series. Throughout its eight seasons and 73 episodes, the series developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss as an adaptation of the fantasy saga Song of ice and fire by George R. R. Martin He left us endless moments to remember: the birth of Daenerys’s dragons, the infamous Red Wedding, the Battle of the Bastards or the commented ending are some of the most outstanding, but you also have to count those unforgettable looks that Tormund dedicated to Brienne and other interactions between characters who were able to make us smile even in the most tense moments.

Even despite its blockbuster status and as we already know from eye examples of the entertainment industry, Game of Thrones was not exempt from screwing up. In his eight-year career, several mistakes and mistakes can be found, but it was one of them in particular that once went around the world.

The commented oversight took place in an episode of season 8, the last of the series, broadcast in 2009. More specifically in the episode ‘The Last of the Starks’ (8×04) that you will easily remember for being the one that followed the unforgettable battle against the White Walkers that had taken place an episode before. In the scene you will see next, there is a blunder for which the team even had to apologize.



HBO The frame of ‘Game of Thrones’ that went around the world.



Are you able to see it?

In the scene, starring Daenerys (Emilia Clark), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and company are in the hall of Winterfell in full celebration, after having put an end to one of their first ‘handicaps’ on the way to the Throne of the Mother of Dragons. Nevertheless there is a clear element that should not be there.

THE SOLUTION: Indeed, it is the Starbucks-type coffee cup that appears on the table and that the team had to digitally remove from the episode after apologizing for the mistake.





The “shit” is important, but the endless memes and funny comments that were left around the network were well worth it.

It would not be until a few months later, however, that it was revealed who had been guilty of leaving the glass on that table and that no one noticed removing it: “This is the truth. We were at a party before the Emmys and Conleth [Hill], who was sitting next to me in that scene, pulled me aside and said, ‘Emilia, I have to tell you something. I have to tell you something, honey. The coffee glass was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s glass. That’s what he said,” Clarke told Jimmy Fallon on a visit to his show.

Shortly after, in a scene also from the eighth season, the team slipped a bottle of water, but you have to excuse the team: It’s not every day that the most famous series in history ends.

