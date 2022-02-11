Visual Concepts, the studio of NBA 2K and WWE 2K, is working on an AAA open world driving game

Visual Conceptsthe NBA 2K and WWE 2K studio, is working on a AAA open world driving game “of a major IP”. This is revealed by job advertisements published by the Californian studio, with some of them directly referring to this unannounced project.

An announcement for a producer, visible on the Visual Concepts LinkedIn page, makes it clear that this game is a licensed title with a sizable budget.

“Our Foothill Ranch studio is looking for an experienced producer to join us in developing an unannounced open world driving game with a major license. This AAA title is set to be released on multiple platforms, ”the announcement reads.

Another announcement for a Senior Technical Artist reports: “This role serves as a link between programmers and artists working on a variety of features and tools for an exciting new open world driving game.”

It is unclear which property Visual Concepts is working on, also considering that the parent company 2K Games is not associated with any racing games. It is the first time in 34 years of history that Visual Concepts, founded in 1988 and best known for official video games of the NBA and WWE, has worked on a racing title.





