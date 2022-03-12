Visual puzzle | Solve, visual challenge: Find the 3 differences in the image of ‘El Chavo del 8’ in just 5 seconds | PHOTO | viral challenge | Trends | Mexico | United States | mx usa us usa | TRENDS

Visual challenge | To start the week, EL BOCÓN leaves you with one of the most commented visual challenges on social networks so you can entertain yourself while you develop other activities.

‘El Chavo del 8′ is a Mexican series that conquered the entire world and even had its animated version, therefore, in this new visual challenge we have used an image of some characters from the neighborhood so that you can find some differences.

This visual challenge consists of finding 3 differences in relation to the other photo but you will have to do it in just 5 seconds. According to the results, you will be able to know at what level -in terms of challenges- you are and be able to ‘show it off’ among your friends and acquaintances.

Analyze your results

There are challenges that may be ‘easy’ for some, but ‘difficult’ for others, therefore, in this ‘El Chavo del 8’ challenge there is a certain degree of difficulty.

If you managed to find all 3 differences in just 3 seconds, congratulations. That means that you have an ability to notice changes in some images and your sense of sight is wonderful.

However, if you did not manage to find the differences in the given time, do not worry, there is a large percentage of people who have managed to find the differences, but have taken a little more time.

resolved disputes

The image of ‘El Chavo del 8’ has already been resolved in EL BOCÓN and if you haven’t been able to find the differences in just 5 seconds, don’t worry, here we’ll show you what they are.