Visual test: find the 3 different images of Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Natalie Portman turns 41 this June 9. The actress returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens on July 7. As the poster already revealed, she wears a Thor-like outfit and carries mjolnir, the hammer of the God of Thunder.

The speculations do not end: He will either be Mighty Thor, as in the comics, or a spin-off of the god from the multiverse. As soon as our doubts are clarified, we leave you this vision test so you can test your ability and reflexes based on the image of Natalie Portman on the poster for the fourth Thor movie in the MCU.

Thor will once again be played by Chris Hemsworth and the film, as well as its predecessor, “Thor: Ragnarok”, is directed by Taika Waititi.

Visual puzzle: find the three different pictures

This type of tests also known as visual puzzlesthey have viralized on the Internet because they are very fun and stress-free for Internet users.

Today, the world of visual puzzles has increased due to the level of stress people are exposed to and to the pleasant sensation caused by solving them. You must not lose patience and you have to be very observant to solve this type of challenge. Remember that there is no time limit to solve this test, although in this test prepared by the team at TimeX We suggest you try to solve it in less than 20 seconds. These games help to exercise visual power and cognitive abilities.

It’s time to take the time on your watch, focus and see if you can meet this challenge. For that, you must sharpen your gaze and analyze every detail of the images. Remember that there are three that are different, will you find them?

Without more to say, here is the picture:

Find the differences. Photo: special TiempoX/Disney

Visual puzzle solution

Did you find the three different Johnnys? If you didn’t do it in the corresponding time, or if you finally couldn’t find them, don’t worry, The important thing about all this is that you were able to focus your mind on something different and also exercised your concentration and cognitive skills.

Let’s see if you got it right:

Did you hit? Photo: special TiempoX/archive

