Visual Test for those with a hawk’s eye: Can you spot the bicycle in this Visual Challenge? | Challenge and Facebook Viral | Trends | Social networks | trends | USA | Mexico | MX | USES

Test your skills thanks to this viral challenge that comes breaking it in all the social media. Show your skills. Do you dare to solve this visual puzzle and locate that bicycle that seems imperceptible? Time, unfortunately for your interests, is limited and you will only have a maximum of 7 seconds to find the answer. In sport, As we always do, we warn you that it is best not to trust yourself.

Look carefully, because this viral challenge is not easy to solve. It may be that you need more time to find it, just for that we will give you an additional five seconds. Now, if despite the extra, you couldn’t find the solution in the visual riddle, we invite you to see the answer lines below.

In the image shared on Facebook you can see a young woman in the middle of a very quiet park. However, the illustration hides a bicycle and your mission is to locate it in the shortest time possible. Open your eyes and show what you are made of.

Test your visual skills with this complicated viral challenge that very few managed to solve. | Photo: cool.guru

No more time. If you got to this point it is because you failed or found the answer. In the event that you managed to find the bike, congratulations! You are part of that extraordinary 5% of users who managed to find the solution. If you did not, on the contrary, we show you the location in the image.

Here we leave you the solution of this viral challenge. The bicycle is behind the cyclist. | Photo: cool.guru

WHAT IS A VIRAL CHALLENGE?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally funny.

HOW DID THEY ORIGINATE?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid contagion, stayed in their respective homes. That’s where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

RIDDLES AND RIDDLES: ARE THEY THE SAME?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logic puzzles and riddles. The former are games where the solution to the puzzle is accessible through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that does not depend on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines of the data offered in the description.

Riddles, on the other hand, are usually aimed at children and are a type of worded riddle, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple puzzles that allow you to learn words in an entertaining way since they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can get the answer right, including some clues in their phrasing.