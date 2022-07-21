Vitaa presents her sugar-free diet… Alicia Silverstone is still sleeping with her 11-year-old son…

July 21, 2022

Matt Pokora spends his holidays in France with his family

Oh, the holidays! For the Pokora, this year, it’s in France that it’s happening. While Matt Pokora had already returned to France to go to the studio, it is now his wife, their two sons, and his stepdaughter Violet, who have arrived. It was the 12-year-old girl herself who revealed it on her Instagram account, sharing images of her arrival in the capital.

If we are to believe the legend, the family has planned to also go to Saint-Tropez! A good time in the sun, in short!

Alicia Silverstone is a loving mom… very loving! That’s what the star revealed in an interview for the Ellen Fisher podcast. The actress, vegan, is very keen on alternative education, and the least we can say is that she does not hesitate to stray from the beaten track. Because at 11, her son Bear continues to sleep with her. And far from feeling guilty, she assumes this choice.

“Bear and I always sleep together. I’m going to be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care. And I’m a loving mom. I am a natural mom. And I believe in love and I believe in nature, but our society is afraid of nature and afraid of love, ”said the actress, who seems to ignore the Oedipus complex.