Vital diagnosis and prevention of complications

Doctor Héctor Martínez, interventional cardiologist and director of the Cardiology Department of the Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC). Photo: Provided by the doctor for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Blood clots can occur at any time, however, there are risk factors that predispose patients to suffer from them. Therefore, it is important to be able to take the necessary preventive measures in order to reduce these probabilities, which could even trigger potentially serious problems if not treated in time; such as occurs with Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Héctor Martínez, interventional cardiologist and director of the Cardiology Department of the Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC), highlighted the importance of being able to know those circumstances that encourage the development of this disease.

“There are people who are hospitalized for different reasons, such as infections, sepsis, hip or knee replacementwhich forces them to stay in bed for a long time, and they should know that this is a risk factor for developing thromboembolic diseases,” he explained. “That is why it is important for the patient to recognize which are those risk factors that predispose him to go through an event thrombosis of the venous systemin order to prevent them.”

In addition to this, he added that there are some events that could trigger DVT: first, an accident that has forced him to stay in rest for a considerable period of time and the second is a venous stasis that could be related to some heart disease.

“A once done a physical examand analyzed their history to rule out the most common causes, we can evaluate patients by sonography to measure the vasculature in terms of its flow and how it reacts to stimuli,” he argued.

One of the most feared possible complications that can occur in response to DVT is, precisely, the high possibility of damage of any of the body’s organs.

“When we developed these clots in the deep veins of the legs, we run the risk that these packings can loosen and reach the lung, causing what is known as a pulmonary embolism, which can be fatal”.

It should be noted that, unfortunately, the fatality rate of a condition such as pulmonary embolism it is quite high, being able to reach 50% probability, even within the hospital. Hence the urgency of being able to determine and treat venous blockages in time.

The importance of timely diagnosis and treatment

The most important thing about being able to be diagnosed in time is not the presence or absence of a blood clot, but rather being able to discern why these blockages are occurring.

“I always explain to my students that we don’t want to give cough medicine, we want to find out why the patient has a cough. It’s the same in this case; we don’t want to know if they have a clot, we need to find out why the patient has a clot. “.

The good news is that recent scientific and medical advances have allowed patients today to have effective therapeutic alternatives that prevent the development and progression of additional complications.

“We seek to prevent a pulmonary embolism from developing, just as we seek to prevent a recurrence of the event,” he said.

In addition to pharmacological treatment, the expert emphasized that a multidisciplinary team is necessary in which the different health areas of the patient can be addressed, and at the same time take care of the organs that are at risk of being affected.

“In these conditions we can intervene multiple specialties, from the pulmonologist, who helps us with everything that has to do with the health of the lungs, to the hematologist, who helps us find the cause why the patient develops a clot, and so with the different areas that may be affected as a result of a thrombosis,” he mentioned.

Prolonged hospitalizations: an important risk factor to consider

Currently, in Puerto Rico, the percentage of patients who are anticoagulated when discharged after a long hospital stay is less than 2%. That is why the expert calls on other specialists to be “aggressive” with anticoagulation and thus prevent the patient from developing a pulmonary embolism or a thromboembolic event.

“After a hospital stay of 6 or 7 days, patients are at risk of having a thromboembolic event for up to 30 days after discharge. Therefore, we must extend anticoagulant treatment once the patient has left the hospital.”

“The main limitation we now have in Puerto Rico is patient education”: Dr. Héctor Martínez.

The specialist acknowledges that Puerto Rico currently has significant difficulties in terms of resources and modern clothing to treat the disease, however, he mentions that patients show a lot of ignorance regarding this issue.

“You have to know which hospitals are nearby, you have to recognize which hospitals provide the right service. In the hospital where I work, for example, we have all the tools to treat the patient from a cardiovascular point of view. But we may be a little bit more limited to treat oncology, even though we have fellow oncologists,” he said. “That is, each hospital has its specialty in the area where they can best help patients.”

“The education that we have to give our patients is the key tool to be able to reduce the thromboembolic or cardiovascular events that patients can develop,” he concluded.

