Vital to treat endometriosis in time to avoid infertility, highlights obstetrician gynecologist

Endometriosis is a disease that can manifest itself differently in each woman, which is why the gynecologist recommends being aggressive when dealing with the problem.

Dr. Jorge Negrón, obstetrician gynecologist. Photo: Provided to the team of the journal of Medicine and Public Health.

When endometriosis develops, it does so mainly in the ovary or the fallopian tubes, causing inflammation that damages the tissue of different organs such as the intestine, explained Dr. Jorge Negrón, an obstetrician-gynecologist, during an interview with the magazine Medicine and Public Health.

Due to the inflammation it causes, an obstruction is created in the fallopian tubes, preventing the passage of the egg and causing infertility. Therefore, endometriosis is one of the main causes of infertility, as well as sexually transmitted infections, due to the inflammation they produce.

It is crucial to keep in mind that a totally healthy woman has a 25% or 30% chance of getting pregnant in a menstrual cycle, for which, in six months it would be a 60% chance of pregnancy and 80% in the year Therefore, there are still 15% of patients who can take a year to get pregnant, without any problem, assured Negrón.

“If there is someone who comes and tells you, I have been treating for three months, I must have endometriosis, not because I am treating, obviously it is important to see the background, what symptoms have you had, what are your periods, and obviously you raise a level of suspicion, In other words, if there is someone that you think has severe endometriosis, you do not tell them, treat them in three years and come (to the doctor), because you are going to lose three years of your life, ”said the gynecologist.

Similarly, the doctor emphasizes that, in these cases, it is vitally important to define how aggressive the treatment will be and how long to wait, because the fertility time interval is shorter if you start with treatment too late. Therefore, the specialist always recommends assuming that it is endometriosis and treating it as soon as possible, in order to give patients a chance to have a baby.

“An early consultation, as long as you know, one, what are the real expectations, the real probabilities that you have of getting pregnant, it is not that I wanted, but to know in reality I have or do not have a chance, it is not the same, you think about this and start treatment at age 30 than at 40”, he emphasized.

Taking into account the above, in the event that a woman with endometriosis wants to have a child, the specialist comments that it is best to treat endometriosis as soon as possible, in order to avoid severe damage that does not allow the implantation of a baby, hence lies the importance of early diagnosis of the condition.

“If there is no damage, many of these patients have a good ability to get pregnant, immediately after treatment, if you treat patients for six months, the best success of spontaneous pregnancies is from 6 months to a year after treatment”, he commented.

Likewise, those patients who suffer from endometriosis after a year can present the disease again, for which, in the words of the expert, it is necessary to treat again and in some cases, there are women who will need to be treated in more than one occasion, in order to create fertility stages and achieve a successful pregnancy.

There is another option, in case the woman with endometriosis does not manage to get pregnant naturally after treatment, and that is assisted reproduction, however, it is crucial to consult the appropriate doctor and early diagnosis, so that they can have very good results. results, however, the specialist commented that these procedures have a high cost, and because of that, there are many patients who cannot have access to them.

pregnancy and endometriosis

“Surprisingly, there are patients who come to your office pregnant, for some obstetrician reason, you have to perform a caesarean section and you find yourself with adhesions and endometriosis that is quite characteristic, however, they come out on tape and without any problem”, Negron commented.

In the event that a woman with endometriosis becomes pregnant, it does not mean that it is a high-risk pregnancy or that she may have any complications, but rather that, on the contrary, during pregnancy the symptoms decrease or disappear.

Similarly, after pregnancy, the specialist commented that it is possible that the symptoms of endometriosis do not manifest, however, in the vast majority of patients, these discomforts will return over time, in the case of becoming pregnant. at age 30, around age 40 is when the symptoms return.

hysterectomy as a treatment

“I don’t remember in 40 years a patient who has come to my office with chronic pelvic pain, that we have treated her and many of them are going to end up with a hysterectomy, because they reach the point where they can’t take it anymore, nobody who I remember you came to tell me, doctor, I need my period, the pain, even the majority say, doctor, why didn’t you tell me this before, ”said the expert.

In the opinion of the doctor, endometriosis is one of the worst diseases, due to all the days that are lost due to pain, however, hysterectomy also has its side effects, but when the benefits are measured against the risks; in most cases hysterectomy is chosen.

However, there are currently many chronic medications to treat pain, however, they are quite expensive and many patients cannot access them.

