Vitalik Buterin against Bitcoin and Bukele | But BTC surpasses $ 55,000 …

Vitalik Buterin rises to the chair – returning to tease that latent rivalry between fans of Bitcoin and of Ethereum – all this while the president of El Salvador, the controversial Nayib Bukele, takes home an extraordinary victory thanks to the profits already collected for the sudden increase in value of $ BTC.

There situation in El Salvador is polarizing cryptocurrency enthusiasts – with a bulky character like Bukele, which would still enjoy the support of many maximalists Bitcoin, despite a record on democracy and human rights that is not spotless, at least according to the US press.

For Vitalik Buterin, the attitude of the Bitcoin maximalists is shameful

Vitalik Buterin against the Bitcoin maximalists who support Bukele

A question that arose in response to a thread on Reddit, where is it Vitalik Buterin he has spoken in extremely harsh tones against those he is supporting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador who introduced Bitcoin as legal tender in the country.

Making it mandatory for businesses to accept a specific cryptocurrency is contrary to the ideals of freedom that at least on paper are important to the crypto world. In addition, this tactic of pushing millions of people in El Salvador to use Bitcoin – without any previous training attempts – puts these people at risk for scams or hacks. Everyone vegnagnino (ok, I say this openly, the main culprits are the Bitcoin maximalists, who are uncritically supporting Bukele.

Very harsh words, which could only go around the crypto world, however, as they come from commander in chief from Ethereum, heating up a rather fierce competition between the two protocols – and which had not been heard of for some time.

In the meantime, Bitcoin will finance an animal hospital in El Salvador

This is the announcement of the volcanic Nayib Bukele – character now galvanized by the good performances of Bitcoin, which have guaranteed the state it already presides over excellent results gain.

We will start building a pet hospital with our Bitcoin profits. However, we will not sell any Bitcoins, we will use the dollar part of our trust, as the BTC part is now worth more than the moment we created it. By the way: the Pet Hospital will appreciate against the US dollar. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is a deflationary currency.

Thus enjoying the moment of a Bitcoin strong on the markets – and which is bringing – at least for now – not a few advantages to the country, at least from an economic point of view. Volcanic character, we said, with one score imperfect and worrying for some – which, however, also seems to be magnified by his move towards Bitcoin – which would seem to have bothered not only USA And International Monetary Fund, but at this point also the leaders of other projects.

We didn’t hear any criticism when Ethereum was used as a mandatory network for state bond cutting also important. Just as agreements with other governments never trigger such violent polemics as in the case of El Salvador. Regardless of one’s political beliefs, it seems impossible not to understand what kind of game is being played here.

Also remembering us as the so-called Bitcoin maximalists they are actually individuals, each with their own positions on Bukele, on what is happening a El Salvador and on the necessity less to agree with how the thing is organized.

Financially, Bitcoin continues with its significant relative strength

Bitcoin opened on Sunday with a great green candle which brought it well above the $ 55,000, threshold on which they fought bears And bulls throughout the day yesterday.

The fundamental price levels to follow for Bitcoin Sunday

Bitcoin will have to openly break through i $ 56,000 to be able to think of one bull run consistent e Sunday – day during which the main markets are closed and volumes always drop significantly. In the infographic that we report – the channel within which the price will probably continue to move in the next few hours is visible to the naked eye.

The Sunday channel for Bitcoin

Last stop before the onslaught of the institutional?

In addition to the * quarrels ** between Buterin And Bitcoin maximalists – which we repeat are anything but compactly aligned with the president of El Salvador – there is much more that is preparing to move in the Bitcoin field.

JP Morgan confirmed the run of the institutional to grab all the coins on the market – even at the expense of gold, which on paper would be the perfect asset for this type of macro-economic situation.

In addition Soros has started investing in BTC – as we reported in national and European preview, to be taken up only with great delay by the main national newspapers.

For Bitcoin – Bukele or not – a new era is opening up. And it will be an era ever closer to BTC price forecasts put together by our specialists.