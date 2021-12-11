Vitalik Buterin and the roadmap for the future of Ethereum: scalability and reliability are the keywords

Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum “pap”, has published what he believes is a “plausible roadmap” for Eth2, outlining a future in which the smart contract platform can increase its scalability managing to maintain high standards of reliability and resistance to censorship.

He did this in a long post titled “Endgame”, trying to conceptualize how a large blockchain, with high block rate, large block size and thousands of transactions per second, still able to be sufficiently reliable. and resistant to censorship. With, however, a compromise: the centralization of block production.

The future of Ethereum towards scalability and security

According to Buterin’s vision, there are four steps (which are detailed in the original post of the founder of Ethereum) that can make a blockchain with the above characteristics reliable and resistant to censorship:

A second level of staking , with low resource requirements, to perform distributed validation of blocks

, with low resource requirements, to perform distributed validation of blocks Introduction of evidence of fraud or ZK-SNARKs to let users directly (and economically) verify the validity of the blocks

to let users directly (and economically) verify the validity of the blocks Introduction on availability sampling data to let users check the availability of blocks

data to let users check the availability of blocks Add secondary channels of transaction to prevent censorship

Once these steps have been completed, explains Buterin, it will be possible to obtain a chain where block production still centralized, but their validation trustless and highly decentralized, and “anti-censorship magic” (as Vitalik calls it) prevents block producers from engaging in any form of censorship.

The Ethereum pap defines this solution as something “aesthetically ugly”, but which provides those basic guarantees that we are looking for:

“even if each of the primary stakers (the block makers) bent on attacking or censoring, the worst they could make everyone go offline completely, at which point the chain stops accepting transactions until the community collects its resources and sets a primary-staker node that’s honest.“

Buterin’s conceptual experiment then goes on to consider what possibilities could also materialize in the hypothesis of successful implementations of the so-called “rollups”, namely solutions that allow transactions to be performed outside the main Ethereum blockchain. With a couple of examples (we always refer to the original post for further information) Vitalik states that regardless of the path taken, we will always end up towards a blockchain whose production of the blocks is centralized, but their verification is trustless and decentralized.

“While there may be many avenues to building a long-term, scalable and secure blockchain ecosystem, they all appear to be heading towards very similar futures. There is a high probability that block production will end up being centralized: the effects. within rollups, or what can happen with cross-domain MEVs push us in that direction in different ways. But what we can do is use protocol-level techniques, such as committee validation, data and the bypass channels to ‘regulate’ this market, ensuring that the winners cannot abuse their power “

Ethereum, towards proof of stake

Despite the unknown about the preferential path that Ethereum will take in the future, Buterin is convinced that the rollup-centric roadmap defined a couple of years ago is able to make Ethereum open to every possible epilogue and that it does not need to express a opinion on which path is preferable.

It will take years, however, before the path – whatever it may be – can be accomplished. Some technologies are complex to implement, while other concepts are still in their infancy. But Buterin says he is optimistic that “a realistic but bright future for scalable blockchains will emerge”.

Last August Ethereum went through the “London” protocol update, which was tasked with starting the transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could take place over the next year. The update also introduced a particular change, which we have already covered in this news, which changed the commission system of the network to lead ETH to become a deflationary asset. Over 1 million ETH has already been burned since London’s introduction.