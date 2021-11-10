Vitalik Buterin brings privacy to Ethereum thanks to Halo

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has published a long post on his personal blog in which he illustrates the technical characteristics of Halo, a protocol dedicated to privacy. The protocol is of the ZK-SNARK type, a “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” by Zcash, that is the high privacy cryptocurrency that prevents the tracking of transactions registered on its public blockchain.

Buterin described the Halo protocol in this article not so much to promote Zcash, but to rather prominently, if not implicitly, suggest a possible future integration on Ethereum. The implementation on Zcash could serve as a valid test bed to verify its real potential in the field, in order to better understand the possible risks due to large-scale use.

Ethereum currently does not have on-chain systems that would greatly improve privacy, such as Zcash or Monero. Bitcoin doesn’t have them either, but thanks to the Lightning Network, very high levels of privacy can be achieved using a second layer.

Ethereum’s ultimate goal, especially after the transition to Proof-of-Stake, will not be to rely on second-tier solutions but to focus primarily on on-chain transactions. So, if he wants to raise his level of on-chain privacy, he must also test solutions such as those adopted by Zcash, which are capable of making public transactions untraceable.