Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum: “crypto is not for playing with images of million dollar monkeys”

Known for being the Ethereum co-founderand named as the “Prince of Crypto” In a recent interview with TIME, Vitalik Buterin showed his concern about the future of the blockchain and the use of NFTs.

From the beginning, Buterin was concerned and against NFTs, especially the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection: “The danger is that you have these $3 million dollar monkeys and it becomes a different type of bet.” he told TIME, assuring that crypto is not made to “play with images of million dollar monkeysbut to do meaningful things in the real world.”

With this narrative, the programmer, and one of the youngest billionaires of our time, said he wanted Ethereum, and consequently the blockchain, to be the “launching pad for all kinds of sociopolitical experimentation: fairer voting systems, urban planning, universal basic income, public works projects”.

On the other hand, Buterin assured that, if implemented poorly, “cryptocurrencies themselves have a lot of dystopian potential.” Given this, he pointed out wanting to take more risks and be less neutral. “I prefer that Ethereum offend certain people, instead of turning us into something that does not take sides for anything.”

