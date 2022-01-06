Vitalik Buterin establishes the “Endgame” roadmap for Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin. Source: a screenshot of the video.

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) Vitalik Buterin discussed a “Road map plausible “to get a blockchain scalable, that it is adequately trustless and resistant to censorship, but observing that it will probably take years for it to “materialize”.

In a recent blog post titled Endgame , Buterin said that to achieve “medium large block chain”, with very high block rate, very large block size, and supporting thousands of transactions per second, block production would have to be highly centralized. This is because the blocks would be so large that only a limited number of users could afford to run a fully participating node.

Endgame Roadmap by Vitalik Buterin

As a result, Buterin’s Endgame roadmap, which addresses Ethereum’s scalability problems, while trying to preserve high levels of trustless and censorship resistance, does not address the problem of centralization, but still provides a possible solution.

According to Buterin’s roadmap, Ethereum should “add a second tier of staking, with low resource requirements, to perform distributed block validation.”

Next, it should allow users to directly and cost-effectively check the validity of blocks by introducing fraud proofs or zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARK) and allow users to verify block availability by introducing “data availability sampling”.

Finally, it should add secondary transaction channels, to prevent censorship.

“What do we get after all of this is done? We get a chain where block production is still centralized, but block validation is reliable and highly decentralized, and specialized anti-censorship magic prevents block producers from censoring,” Buterin said.

Additionally, Buterin insisted that even if a particular rollup – a layer 2 solution that performs transaction execution outside the Ethereum main chain such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Zksync – manages to support 10,000 transactions per second, it would end. with the centralized production of blocks. Layer 2 projects are those built on the Ethereum blockchain, which is Layer 1.

“Once again, we get a world where block production is centralized, block validation is reliable and highly decentralized, and censorship is still prevented,” he said, noting that regardless of the schedule, there is a high probability that block production will end up centralized.

Buterin argued that Ethereum itself is “well positioned” to adapt to what awaits in the future, despite the uncertainties. Thanks to the Ethereum rollup-focused roadmap, he suggested, Ethereum is “open to all futures and doesn’t have to commit to an opinion on which one will necessarily win.”

Buterin said that as far as large blockchains are concerned, there is a way for them to become trustless and resistant to censorship, but “we’ll soon find out if their main developers and communities actually value censorship resistance and decentralization enough to allow it. to do it “.

The roadmap will take years to implement

However, he noted that “it will probably take years for this to happen,” which includes the development and implementation of complex technologies, as well as people who feel comfortable enough to store their assets in them.

“But it seems increasingly clear how a realistic but bright future for scalable blockchains can emerge,” he said.

Fees Ethereum

The rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) coupled with a renewed interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) apps have led to high fees network of Ethereum. As of now, the average transaction fee on the Ethereum blockchain is around $ 40, making the network too expensive for the general public.

To address this issue, Buterin unveiled a new Ethereum Enhancement Proposal (EIP) in late November. Dubbed EIP-4488, the update aims to reduce the cost of gas for transaction calldata, as well as add a limit to the total amount of transaction calldata, which can be contained in a block.

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____

To know more:

– Vitalik Buterin: new EIP to reduce Ethereum Fees

– Ethereum: high fees in working hours in the United States

– Ethereum Arbitrum is the solution for greater scalability

– Ethereum asks the community to help merge PoS

– Ethereum Merge Estimated in May-June 2022 – Developers

___