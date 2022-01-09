Business

Vitalik Buterin expresses disapproval of cross-chain applications

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

In a Reddit post published Friday, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined the critical security issues that oppress cross-chain bridges in the blockchain ecosystem. As stated by Buterin, storing native assets directly on-chain (Ethereum on Ethereum, Solana on Solana, etc.) provides some degree of immunity against attacks by 51%. Even if hackers manage to censor or reverse transactions, they cannot offer blocks to steal cryptocurrencies.

The rule also applies to the Ethereum application. For example, if hackers launch a 51% attack (controlling 51% of all ETH supply in circulation) while an investor exchanges 100 ETH for 320,000 DAI stablecoins, the final status would remain unchanged, i.e. the investor would always get 100 ETH or 320,000 DAI.

However, Buterin added that the same level of security doesn’t apply to cross-chain bridges. In the proposed example, if a malicious user had deposited their ETH on a Solana (SOL) bridge to get wrapped Ether on Solana (WETH), canceling that transaction on Ethereum as soon as the Solana chain confirmed it would incur substantial losses for the other users, whose tokens are blocked in the SOL-WETH contract, as the wrapped tokens are no longer guaranteed by the original in a 1: 1 ratio.

Buterin also pointed out how a potential exploit could scale negatively as more bridges are added in a cross-chain network. In a theoretical network comprising 100 chains, the high level of interdependence and overlap of derivatives would mean that a 51% attack on a chain, especially a small one, could cause a systemic failure. According to Crypto 51, a 51% attack on the Ethereum network would cost up to $ 1.78 million per hour. However, the cost drops to just $ 13,846 per hour for blockchains like Bitcoin Cash:

“My argument as to why the future will be * multi-chain *, but not * cross-chain *: there are fundamental limits to the safety of bridges, which cross multiple ‘sovereign zones’.”

Related: Vitalik proposes a new ‘multidimensional’ fee structure for Ethereum

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Man earns 100 thousand dollars with a workshop and bank in the metaverse: he can become a millionaire

3 weeks ago

5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

November 15, 2021

Christmas 2021, bills and inflation weigh heavily on gifts

December 4, 2021

Toyota Tacoma, what a concept: the 70’s camper and the unstoppable

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button