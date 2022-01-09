News

Vitalik Buterin expresses disapproval of cross-chain applications

In a Reddit post published Friday, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined the critical security issues that oppress cross-chain bridges in the blockchain ecosystem. As stated by Buterin, storing native assets directly on-chain (Ethereum on Ethereum, Solana on Solana, etc.) provides some degree of immunity against attacks by 51%. Even if hackers manage to censor or reverse transactions, they cannot offer blocks to steal cryptocurrencies.

The rule also applies to the Ethereum application. For example, if hackers launch a 51% attack (controlling 51% of all ETH supply in circulation) while an investor exchanges 100 ETH for 320,000 DAI stablecoins, the final status would remain unchanged, i.e. the investor would always get 100 ETH or 320,000 DAI.

However, Buterin added that the same level of security doesn’t apply to cross-chain bridges. In the proposed example, if a malicious user had deposited their ETH on a Solana (SOL) bridge to get wrapped Ether on Solana (WETH), canceling that transaction on Ethereum as soon as the Solana chain confirmed it would incur substantial losses for the other users, whose tokens are locked in the SOL-WETH contract, as the wrapped tokens are no longer guaranteed by the original in a 1: 1 ratio.

Buterin also pointed out how a potential exploit could scale negatively as more bridges are added in a cross-chain network. In a theoretical network comprising 100 chains, the high level of interdependence and overlap of derivatives would mean that a 51% attack on a chain, especially a small one, could cause a systemic failure. According to Crypto 51, a 51% attack on the Ethereum network would cost up to $ 1.78 million per hour. However, the cost drops to just $ 13,846 per hour for blockchains like Bitcoin Cash:

“My argument as to why the future will be * multi-chain *, but not * cross-chain *: there are fundamental limits to the safety of bridges, which span multiple ‘sovereign zones’.”

Related: Vitalik proposes a new ‘multidimensional’ fee structure for Ethereum

