Vitalik Buterin hopes Dogecoin will move to Proof of Stake soon

Thursday the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin he stated on Twitter that he hopes that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) switch to the model soon Proof of Stake.

What happened

Buterin responded to a question as part of an experiment he conducted on Twitter in which he limited responses to just the 268 people he follows.

Su Zhu, co-founder of the Singapore-based company Three Arrows Capital, asked Buterin a question about ETH / DOGE cooperation, to which Buterin himself replied: “Personally, I hope Doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using the code of Ethereum “.

Then the Ethereum co-founder added: “I also hope they don’t cancel the issuance of 5 billion PoW per year, but that they insert it in a sort of DAO that finances global public goods; that would fit in well with Dogecoin’s genuine non-greedy ethos ”.

Because it is important

Currently, both Dogecoin and Ethereum blockchains use the model Proof of Work, which is also used by the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC); Ethereum should switch to the model Proof of Stake (PoS) when Ethereum 2.0 goes live.

Last month Buterin, the co-creator of Dogecoin Billy Markus And Jared Birchall, representative of the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, have become consultants of the Dogecoin Foundation.

Earlier this summer, Buterin revealed that he loves DOGE and suggested bridging ETH and DOGE in order to increase the transaction speed of the meme cryptocurrency.

Last month Markus told Benzinga that Buterin’s contribution to the Dogecoin Foundation is of “high value” and that the Ethereum co-founder is a “cryptocurrency genius”.

Price movement

At the time of publication, DOGE was down 2.87% daily to $ 0.29 and ETH was up 0.58% to $ 3,780.50.

