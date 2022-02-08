Vitalik Buterin on How to Eliminate Ethereum Network Congestion and High Taxes

Network congestion on the Ethereum network is a very real and present problem, which in turn has led to more real and pressing problems. Network users, especially small investors, have been the hardest hit by these problems. With taxes skyrocketing, making small transactions on the leading smart contract network is becoming less and less feasible with each passing day.

High taxes and congestion have sparked discussions about how it can be eliminated. There are various developments in the pipeline, such as the Consensus Layer (formerly known as ETH 2.0) and other suggestions made by the developers. This time, it is the founder of the University, Vitalik Buterin, who proposes a way to deal with the congestion of the network, and by extension, the high commissions, on the network.

Blob-Carrying Transactions On Ethereum

In a conversation that was posted on the popular social media platform Twitter, Vitalik Buterin and developer Tim Beiko put forward proposals that would help address the problem of high network congestion. With the adoption of the network growing at a rate not foreseen by the creators themselves, it has now become a race to find the best way to properly scale the network. This is where Buterin proposes a new feature called “blob-carrying transactions”.

This feature would be added to a hard fork that would take place in the near future, explains Buterin. Transactions carrying blobs would allow for greater scalability for rollups in the meantime, before fully transitioning to the consensus level. This is basically a stopgap until sharing is implemented across the network. This new feature would be linked to both the Beacon block and the consensus nodes that are coming into the network.

Some proposals to add “blob-carrying transactions” in an upcoming hard fork, bringing greater scalability to rollups before full sharding is complete. https://t.co/oRTSwAC1oD

– vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 5, 2022

“This EIP provides an interim solution up to that point by implementing the transaction format that would be used in sharding, but not actually sharding these transactions,” the founder said. “Instead, they would simply be part of the beacon block and would have to be downloaded by all consensus nodes (but can be cleared after a relatively short delay).

When it will arrive?

Transactions carrying blobs could be implemented with the Shanghai hard fork. It would provide a solution to the mempool problems that continue to shake the network. Also, a solution for blob transactions and normal transactions carrying a large amount of data would be to “increase the minimum increment for mempool replacement from 1.1x to 2x, decreasing the number of resubmissions an attacker can make at any tax level of ~ 7x, ”the notes read.

ETH settles above $ 3,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ethereum still remains the network with some of the highest fees in the space. It is reported that the fees can go as high as $ 300 in some cases when the network is clogged due to a high profile NFT minting. Layer 2 rollups that have been developed to help users cope with high transaction fees have also seen their fees rise steadily because they are unable to meet demand.

On the price side, Ethereum is doing well, as it continues to closely track the price of bitcoin. Both digital assets entered the weekend with bearish outlooks and emerged in an uptrend, seeing the price of ETH break above $ 3,000 once again.

Featured image from Nairametrics, chart from TradingView.com