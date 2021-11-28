News

Vitalik Buterin proposes an upgrade to Ethereum to reduce gas fees From CoinTelegraph

Vitalik Buterin proposes an upgrade to Ethereum to reduce gas fees

Vitalik Buterin, famous co-founder of (ETH), proposed the introduction of a new limit on the transaction calldata in each block, in order to reduce gas spending on the network.

In a post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, Buterin introduced the EIP-4488, highlighting his concerns about the high transaction fees on Layer-1 for rollups, as well as the significant amount of time it takes to implement and deploy data sharding:

“A short-term solution is therefore desirable to further reduce rollup costs, and to incentivize an entire ecosystem transition to a rollup-centric Ethereum.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

