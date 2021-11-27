Vitalik Buterin proposes an upgrade to Ethereum to reduce gas fees

Vitalik Buterin, famous co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), proposed the introduction of a new limit to the transaction calldata in each block, in order to reduce gas costs on the network.

In a post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, Buterin introduced the EIP-4488, highlighting his concerns about the high Layer-1 transaction fees for rollups, as well as the significant amount of time required to implement and deploy data sharding:

“A short-term solution is therefore desirable to further reduce rollup costs, and to incentivize an entire ecosystem transition to a rollup-centric Ethereum.”

Buterin proposed an alternative method that would reduce gas costs without increasing the size of the blocks. However, he fears that reduce the calldata gas cost 16 to 3 could pose a security risk:

“[Questo sistema] it would increase the maximum block size to 10MB and push Ethereum’s P2P networking layer to unprecedented levels of stress, with the risk of compromising the entire network. “

“Some think that Ethereum’s Layer-2 fees are too high, because each byte of data used by the rollups costs 16 gas. To reduce the fees, the gas cost should be reduced to 3. This change should bring enormous benefits in this regard. sense, with 5x lower fees. However, in the long run, this could make blocksize a new bottleneck for the network. “

Buterin then added:

“I think 1.5 MB would be enough, without posing a major security risk. […] I think we should review the historical opposition to multi-dimensional resource limits, and consider them instead as pragmatic ways to achieve moderate scalability increases while maintaining the level of security. “

If accepted, the proposal will require a scheduled network upgrade, resulting in backward-incompatible gas repricing for the entire Ethereum ecosystem. This update would also mean that miners would have to comply with a new rule, which prevents adding new transactions to a block when the total size of the calldata reaches its maximum:

“The worst case scenario would be a long-term theoretical maximum of 1,262,861 bytes per slot of 12 seconds, or about 3 TB per year.”

The community is also discussing other options, such as implementing a soft limit. Others have raised concerns about congestion during non-fungible token sales, which may require users to compensate for the lack of gas execution by paying higher fees.

The increase in gas fees caused users to flee from Ethereum to much cheaper EVM-compatible networks. Etherscan data shows what to do a simple transaction on Uniswap can cost up to $ 50 in ETH!

Average cost of gas on Ethereum. Source: Etherscan

The problem of high gas fees is starting to arise even on Layer-2 networks:

“Wasn’t Arbitrum supposed to be cheap? What a antics!”