Vitalik Buterin talks about the dangers of cryptocurrencies in an interview with Time Magazine

The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin has graced the cover of Time magazine this month after giving an interview to the publication about the potential dangers of the industry he helped create.

During the 80-minute interview, Buterin explained the “dystopian potential” of digital assets if implemented incorrectly. Among their biggest concerns are overzealous investors, high transaction fees, and the public display of wealth by those who claim to have made a fortune speculating in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Although Buterin has high hopes for Ethereum – the network that powers the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and countless other projects – he fears his vision of creating a more egalitarian digital economy risks being overtaken by nefarious actors driven only by greed.

“If we don’t exercise our voice, the only things that get built are the ones that are immediately profitable,” said.

The co-founder of Ethereum @VitalikButerin was featured in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2021.https://t.co/94sesOpA52 — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) September 16, 2021

The interview also delved into other Ethereum sticking points for Buterin, such as the amount of power he must wield in the community during the most contentious periods of its evolution, including the infamous 2016 hack of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO. The interview presents Buterin as a pragmatic leader who takes a “middle ground” approach to solving problems affecting the community.

Over the years, Buterin has used his personal blog to advocate for technical solutions related to Ethereum development. In December 2021, he published “Endgame”, a thought experiment exploring the evolution of Ethereum 2.0, now called the “consensus layer”. In the post, Buterin suggested improvements in network scalability with notable trade-offs, the main one being the centralization of block production.

The ETH cinematic universe is getting bigger: ETH 2.0 scaling, zk-Rollups, L2s & more. Meanwhile, @VitalikButerin just released his ‘endgame’ plan that solidifies his mission for a deflationary age. https://t.co/CbIo3WZXNH — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) December 7, 2021

Although Ethereum’s evolution towards a proof-of-stake chain continues to suffer from delays, the investment community has high hopes for the future. The Ethereum Beacon Chain now has more than 316,000 validators and some 10.1 billion ETH in stake.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: