Vitalik Buterin’s tweets from 2013: from Bitcoin to BCH

The first of January the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has posted a number of tweets of what he has said and written over the past 10 years.

Happy new year! Today, a mini-tweetstorm of some of the things I’ve said and written over the past decade, and what I think about those subjects today. – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 1, 2022

Vitalik Buterin’s tweets about Bitcoin

This is a long list of his tweets on many different topics, which compare his current vision with the historical one.

The first tweet is dedicated to Bitcoin, and is from 2013 (when Ethereum did not exist yet).

According to Vitalik, the key advantage of Bitcoin is not the limit of 21 million BTCs that can be issued, so much so that Ethereum has no similar limit, but the fact of being international and resistant to censorship.

In the same tweet already back then he speculated that the stablecoins would be successful.

Today he says that the adoption of cryptocurrencies is now high, as hypothesized in 2013, and that so is that of stablecoins. Indeed, on these he states that there are many business activities that use USDT, even if these tokens can suffer from any problems related to the underlying.

The second concerns the relationship between Bitcoin and states, which if on the one hand they cannot make it disappear, on the other hand they may also not make it thrive.

Ethereum, PoS and transactions

The third tweet is very interesting, because it concerned his predictions, which later turned out to be completely wrong, on the timing for the introduction of the Proof-of-Stake on Ethereum.

In fact, he foresaw the introduction of the PoS within a couple of years, and instead almost seven have passed and it has not yet been introduced.

The fourth concerns the concept relating to the necessity that the cost of transactions is low, on which he still agrees 100% today. Except that the current cost of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain is still very high, so it will still take a lot of work to reduce it to the 5 cents ceiling assumed in 2017.

The fifth concerns the idea of ​​sharding, still valid today, while the sixth concerns again the PoS as an alternative to the PoW.

Buterin disappointed with Bitcoin Cash

The ninth concerns his admission of Bitcoin Cash’s disappointment, on which he counted a lot in 2017, but which instead turned out to be a totally marginal project and not able to evolve Bitcoin.

His comment on the twelfth post dedicated to stablecoins is interesting.

In fact, Buterin he claims which today is more pessimistic than in 2014, mainly due to the slow pace with which the introduction of the PoS is proceeding, and the possible collapse of the USD.

In conclusion he claims to having been right more often about abstract matters related to the development of technology, rather than on concrete problems related to the same development. But he also says he now has a deeper appreciation of the need for even greater simplicity than he previously thought.