Vitalik proposes a new ‘multidimensional’ fee structure for Ethereum

On Wednesday a new proposal developed by Vitalik Buterin, entitled “Multidimensional EIP-1559”, was shared in a blog post, which highlights how the different resources in the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) have different needs in terms of gas usage.

He added that there are several obstacles limiting short-term “instant” capacity versus “sustained” capacity within the EVM, citing examples such as block data storage, data storage. witness and block state size changes:

“The pattern we have today, where all resources are combined into a single multidimensional resource (‘gas’), handles these differences very badly.”

The problem is that channeling all the different resources leads to “suboptimal gas costs“when those limits are misaligned, he added. Buterin aims to solve this problem through” multidimensional “pricing.

The first option would calculate the cost of gas for resources such as call data and storage, dividing the base fee for each resource unit by the total base fee. The base fee is a fixed network fee per block, included in the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559.

The second option, more complex, establishes a basic fee for the use of resources, but includes “burst” limits on each resource. There would also be “priority rates”, set as a percentage and calculated by multiplying the percentage by the base fee.

According to Vitalik, the disadvantage of the multidimensional tariff structure would be the miners’ inability to “simply accept transactions in descending order of fee-per-gas“, therefore with the need to balance the dimensions and solve further mathematical problems.

Whether the proposal will be approved remains to be seen, as the priority at the moment is focused on the next big update. The Ethereum network is currently preparing for “merger” (or merge), which will join the main blockchain to the Beacon Chain, ending the use of the proof-of-work consensus algorithm. Tests are already underway on the testnet Kintsugi, and full release is expected in the first quarter of this year.

EIP-1559 was released on August 5, as part of the London update, which was required to burn part of the transaction fees in order to make gas prices more predictable. According to Ultrasound.money, 1.36 million Ether (ETH) was destroyed for a value of approximately 4.7 billion dollars at current prices.