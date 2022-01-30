Vitamin B12: here is the signal that indicates a deficiency that you do not imagine

The lack of Vitamin B12 in our body leads to some discomfort, but there are several signs that indicate this deficiency: they are messages sent by our body and we must absolutely listen to them.

Here are some signals from our body that indicate the lack of Vitamin B12, essential for our body and for our well-being.

Proper nutrition, as we know, is essential for our psycho-physical well-being. However, special attention must be paid to the intake of vitamins. In particular, of the Vitamin B12a fundamental resource for the correct functioning of our brain, and of the nervous system in general.

There are signs, to which we must be very careful, that they could indicate a deficiency of this fundamental vitamin. These signals are sent by our own body, alarmed by these deficiencies.

This applies to many fields, especially for Vitamin B12. But what are these signals we are talking about? Let’s go deeper into the topic.

Vitamin B12: what signs to pay attention to

As we have mentioned, nutrition plays a fundamental role in the intake of Vitamin B12. The latter is a water-soluble vitamin and represents a kind of fundamental “fuel” for our nervous system. It must therefore be taken on a regular basis, while bearing in mind that our body can accumulate it. Vitamin B12, called cobalamin, is generally found in all foods of animal origin, such as meat, eggs, milk, fish, liver. But what is the daily requirement? Settles around the 2-2.4 mcg, except for other specific and personal indications of medical origin. But this need is easily assimilated with a normal diet.

The messages of our body

An unbalanced diet, which therefore does not provide this necessary requirement, could lead to a deficiency. But we can see, we said, the signs. First of these the tingling, which occurs at the extremity of the body. Vitamin B12 deficiency produces this symptom, do not underestimate it. Another very common symptom is chapped lips, in an almost chronic way. The latter could indicate, in addition to a deficiency of Vitamin B12, also of Vitamin B9 and Vitamin B6.

Also, the absence – or reduction – of Vitamin B12 could cause cracking in the corners of the mouth, namely angular cheilitis. Sores and cracks form because, among the many tasks of B12, is the repair of tissues and wounds.