Vitamin B12: if you manifest this symptom while eating, it could be a sign of a deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency also manifests itself through the alteration of taste when we eat

Vitamins are essential micronutrients to keep us healthy. Levels of these vitamins change from day to day, and if one of them is deficient, our body sends us a range of signals. (Read also: Vitamin B12: if your tongue has this shape it could be a sign of a deficiency)

There vitamin B12 it is one of the main ones we need for the proper functioning of our body. It plays a key role in the protection of the nervous system, it’s a shortage it can cause complications which, although not serious, can become problematic if left untreated. It is therefore important, as with other vitamin deficiencies, to be aware of the symptoms; unone of these occurs when you eat, and consists inexperience an altered taste. It is a rare symptom, but nevertheless the dysgeusia, ie the alteration of taste, is one of the alarm bell disorders of the deficiency of vitamna b12

Others rare symptoms I am:

There vitamin B12 deficiency has a wide range of other symptoms, such as:

tiredness

feeling lethargic (lack of energy)

feeling faint

shortness of breath

tingling

depression and confusion

memory and comprehension problems

The reason for these symptoms is due to the lack of oxygen in the body. In fact, one of the roles of this micronutrient is the production of new red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body. (Read also: Vitamin B12 deficiency: symptoms, risks and how to meet the daily requirement)

If left untreated, B12 deficiency can develop some complications as:

problems with the nervous system

heart problems

complications in case of pregnancy

potential birth defects

fertility problems

There vitamin B12 deficiency, also known as folate deficiency anemia, can have multiple causes. The first is thepernicious anemia, which occurs when the immune system attacks healthy cells in the stomach, preventing the body from absorbing B12.

Another cause is the lack of vitamins in the diet, so the advice is to supplement with different foods such as cereals, soy and dried fruit. Anemia from folate deficiency it can also be caused by some medicines such as anticonvulsants, used to treat seizures, and proton pump inhibitors which relieve the symptoms of acid reflux and treat stomach ulcers. Obviously, to treat vitamin deficiencies it is always advisable to contact your doctor, avoiding do-it-yourself.

