Vitamin C: 7 things you can’t do without it

Vitamin C not only helps fight colds, it performs many functions: it keeps us young, protects the heart and …

Over time we have learned to attribute a role to it in fighting colds and seasonal ailments. But Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, performs several functions in our body, helping us to prevent and fight various diseases as well as the natural cellular aging process. This is why, whether consumed through food or supplements, it should never be missing from our diet …

Why do we need to take Vitamin C? –

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin (dissolves in water) that is not spontaneously synthesized by our body, for this reason it must be taken through food or supplements.

Vitamin C: Does It Really Help Against Colds? –

There are many doctors according to which Vitamin C fights colds due to its antihistamine effect. Although, as Harvard University scholars point out: “Despite being a popular solution, the potential of vitamin C to fight the cold is still not fully understood. Reviews of several studies show that megadoses (greater than 500 mg per day) of this vitamin, through supplements, have no significant effect on the common cold, but they can provide a moderate benefit in reducing the duration and severity of a cold in some groups of people. Other, smaller studies suggest that the amount of vitamin C found in a typical multivitamin taken at the start of a cold could alleviate symptoms, but there is no evidence that megadoses make a difference or prevent colds. “

All you need the C –

C plays a role in infection control and wound healing and is a powerful antioxidant capable of neutralizing harmful free radicals. IS needed to produce collagen, a fibrous protein in connective tissue that intertwines in various systems of the body: nervous, immune, bone, cartilage, blood and others. AND it helps produce various hormones and chemical messengers used in the brain and nerves. But here are all the benefits that medicine recognizes:

Vitamin C is an essential component of connective tissue and plays a role in wound healing .

. It is an antioxidant, which means that it is useful for our body to prevent cell damage . Therefore, it can help us avoid health problems in which oxidative stress plays a role.

. Therefore, it can help us avoid health problems in which oxidative stress plays a role. It is required for collagen biosynthesis. It is no coincidence that it is found in many skin care products .

. It can help prevent cancer . To say this are several studies, which have alternated over the years, highlighting the importance of taking it through fruit and vegetables. According to the researchers, ascorbic acid, carotenoids and other factors found in fruits and vegetables work together.

. To say this are several studies, which have alternated over the years, highlighting the importance of taking it through fruit and vegetables. According to the researchers, ascorbic acid, carotenoids and other factors found in fruits and vegetables work together. Supports heart health. There is some evidence that vitamin C it can be useful for cardiovascular diseases . One of the largest studies, involving over 85,000 women, found that taking vitamin C in both dietary and supplemental forms reduces the risk of coronary heart disease.

. One of the largest studies, involving over 85,000 women, found that taking vitamin C in both dietary and supplemental forms reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. P. can help prevent cataracts . It is another lesser known effect of this vitamin. Although, as Harvard University always warns: “It was theorized that vitamin C could protect against eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Human studies using vitamin C supplements have not shown a consistent benefit, although there appears to be a strong association between a high daily intake of fruits and vegetables and a reduced risk of cataracts. “

. It is another lesser known effect of this vitamin. Although, as Harvard University always warns: “It was theorized that vitamin C could protect against eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Human studies using vitamin C supplements have not shown a consistent benefit, although there appears to be a strong association between a high daily intake of fruits and vegetables and a reduced risk of cataracts. “ Although new studies would question this assumption, it is thought to be useful for the body in absorbing iron. According to one study, just 100 mg of vitamin C can improve blood mineral absorption by 67%.

Vitamin C Side Effects –

Well yes: Vitamin C also has its contraindications, especially when taken through supplements. Although it has low toxicity and, therefore, does not cause serious adverse effects, it has been seen that in high doses (around 3g) it can cause gastrointestinal disturbances, including diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps. That’s why it’s always good to consult a doctor before taking it, even if it’s a common over-the-counter supplement.