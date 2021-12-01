Since we are little we have been told that in winter we should take a lot of vitamin C. An always effective advice, which has been handed down from generation to generation. Thanks also to the advice of doctors and experts. The best way to get large amounts of vitamin C is with classic citrus juices. But even eating kiwis and tangerines daily would guarantee us a notable strengthening of the immune defenses. Vitamin C alone would not be enough to prevent seasonal ills to be fought with these 3 important actions that we will see in this article. Useful tips to try to limit the seasonal aggressiveness of viruses and microbes.

It is very important to sleep at least 7 hours

According to all researchers, we should sleep at least 7 hours a night. This is because we don’t just go to rest the brain and the body. But, according to scientific studies, sleeping more would also make us stronger. An absolutely natural consequence due to the fact that our body while resting would be even more reactive against viruses. In fact, few people know that by sleeping a sufficient amount of hours a night, we will stimulate the immune defenses. Basically, the more hours we sleep, the more our body would be ready for the daily fight against viruses. And let’s not forget, as the attached study also points out, that at night, the flow of blood would help more to dispose of toxins.

Vitamin C alone would not be enough to prevent seasonal ills to be fought with these 3 important actions

How can we forget another advice that comes from popular wisdom: drink something hot at the first symptoms of malaise. In fact, it is not just a psychological action, but drinking a cup of hot tea would also help in another sense. Drinking a lot even away from the heat keeps our body hydrated. Hydration that not only means well-being of the skin, but also of the mucous membranes of the nose and throat. Keeping them hydrated in fact means raising the defensive barrier of our respiratory tract. On the contrary, with dry mucous membranes, viruses find an easier entry into our organism. Therefore excellent herbal teas, decoctions, perhaps with the addition of honey, ginger and lemon.

Be careful not to make this mistake in sports

Sport is very good for our body. We are not here repeating for the umpteenth time all the benefits of daily physical activity. Be careful, however, not to make the mistake that many do. Go for a jog in the midst of smog. In fact, scientific research has shown that breathing in smog during sports effort would increase the production of inflammatory substances in our body. Thus creating preferential channels for viruses and infections to enter.

Deepening

Brain fast and sprinting like a Formula 1 car with this antioxidant and vitamin-packed pasta