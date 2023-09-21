Are You Getting Enough Vitamin D? Experts say the answer for millions of Americans is no.

That’s not helped by so many people working inside the home every day, says Dr. Kevin Cook, an Aviva Clinic physician with a background in both internal and family medicine who specializes in patients’ dietary and nutritional needs.

“We don’t get outside as much, and the sun is one of the things that helps,” he says, explaining that exposure to sunlight, your diet and your skin help your body activate vitamin D. Helps in converting. “So because of the nature of working indoors and then not being exposed to much sunlight in the winter months, a lot of people are deficient in vitamin D.”

According to the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine website, about 35% of adults in the United States are deficient in vitamin D.

The number is estimated to be higher for certain populations, including nursing home residents and hospitalized patients. Not only do these groups generally live indoors, but Cook points out that older people may be at greater risk for vitamin D deficiency due to changes in skin and gut absorption with age.

According to the National Library of Medicine and the Cleveland Clinic, people with darker skin are also at greater risk of vitamin D deficiency. Certain medical conditions, including obesity, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, or liver or kidney disease, can also cause deficiency.

What else to know about this important vitamin:

What is Vitamin D and why is it important?

Cook says the main role of vitamin D is to help our bodies maintain calcium and bones. But new research suggests it may help elsewhere, too.

“Several new studies (show) that vitamin D deficiency leads to decreased energy and mood,” he says, which can go along with seasonal affective disorder.

He added, “There is some new data pointing to seasonal affective disorder or depression in the winter months, which makes sense because you don’t get as much sunlight, especially in the northern part of the United States.” “It may actually be a cause or a sign of seasonal affective disorder and depression.”

Vitamin D deficiency symptoms

Vitamin D deficiency is quite common and many people do not experience symptoms even when they are deficient in vitamin D. Your doctor may do a blood test to check your vitamin D levels.

“Most people should get their vitamin D levels checked once a year when they see a doctor,” he says. “That way, they’ll know if they’re deficient or not.”

Since Vitamin D deficiency can lead to poverty bone health, which includes bone pain, thinning, osteopenia (decreased bone mineral density) or osteomalacia (softening of the bones), Cook says the first sign you’re low is if you have bone aches and pains or arthritis. It is getting worse. A sustained decrease in bone density, called osteoporosis, puts people at risk for bone fracture – To serious medical concern For older adults.

Additionally, Cook says, “fatigue, less energy — what I would call less ‘get up and go’ or less enthusiasm” could be other signs that you’re not getting enough vitamin D.

How can I increase my vitamin D?

Best way to prevent vitamin D deficiency? Make sure you’re getting enough vitamin D in your diet or through sunlight – that’s it. Don’t forget your sunscreen,

According to the National Library of Medicine, about 50% to 90% of vitamin D is absorbed by the skin through sunlight, while the rest comes from the foods you eat.

In terms of diet, include foods rich in vitamin D or low in vitamin D, including milk, yogurt and some fatty fish, Cook says.

Vitamin D supplements and cod liver oil can also help increase your vitamin D levels, but should be taken under the guidance and recommendation of your doctor.