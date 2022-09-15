Vitamin D, key to health

Nutritionists remember that having Insufficient levels of vitamin D pose dangers to bone health. It leads to the progressive loss of bone density and as a consequence the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, especially in people older than 65 years.

Currently, experts estimate that half of Spaniards do not have an adequate level of this vitamin, due to little exposure to sunlightthe use of ultraviolet radiation filter creams and low intake of foods rich in vitamin D.

Another reason why vitamin D insufficiency is highly prevalent in our country, despite having many hours of sunlight, is due to skin hyperpigmentation or darker skin tone.

It is usual for people over 65 years constitute the main risk group in terms of suffering from a low level of vitamin D, but more and more children and young people are being observed with the same deficiency, a circumstance that can cause important health problems for everyone.

Essential vitamin for women’s health

Nutritionists note that vitamin D is especially important in women because it acts as a hormone and it is known that hormones are important in women’s health throughout the stages of their lives.

For example, have vitamin D deficiency during childbearing age hinders embryo implantation and favors polycystic ovary syndrome, a problem that affects between 5 and 10 percent of women.

have an insufficient level During pregnancy It is associated with an increased risk of gestational diabetes, premature delivery and low birth weight of the baby.

and have the adequate levels during menopause prevents cardiovascular problems, of breast cancer, obesity and osteoporosis.

What foods can promote an adequate level?

Maintaining an optimal level of vitamin D solely through food is complicated, since It is always crucial to expose the skin to the sun’s rays to get it. But there are some that can help make your ranges adequate.

cod liver oil, the blue fish (sardines, tuna, mackerel, salmon, etc.), shellfish, eggs, dairy products, mushrooms, avocado or wheat germ are some of them.

The importance of sunbathing all year round

It is common for it to be during the summer when we are exposed to sunlight more frequently, but experts insist on the importance of maintain this habit throughout the rest of the year.

In winter and spring it is advisable to go out between ten and twelve in the morning, while in summer you should always avoid the hours when solar radiation is highest, to avoid risks of future skin problems.

As a general rule, between 15 and 30 minutes a day in the sun will be enough, if you stay longer, the application of sunscreen is recommended.

But as for the time sun exposure needed to metabolize vitamin D it must be borne in mind that varies by age.

In the case of young women it is enough that they expose daily the face and arms in the sun for 5-15 minutes.

Instead, the women over 70 years must remain more timesince skin synthesis is 75 percent lower.

Is it appropriate to use supplements?

Whenever the optimal levels of vitamin D are not achieved with exposure to sunlight and the inclusion of foods rich in this substance in the diet, can be effective Have a specialist prescribe a supplement.

In these cases, the experts insist on the importance that it is always under prescription and supervision of a professional since an excess of vitamin D can cause intoxication.

if ingested more quantity than is due, by supplements or food supplements, being a fat-soluble vitaminis not excreted and accumulates in the adipose tissue, which can cause health problems.