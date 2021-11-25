Vitamin D: the unexpected side effect on your mood just discovered by scientists

Vitamin D is essential for the body, and now according to research it would be able to influence our mood and mental health

While many people still identify vitamin D solely with bone health, it’s important to point out that its benefits go far beyond that. Vitamin D supports the thyroid health, it is important for a healthy pregnancy, promotes intestinal balance and immune function, and affects brain development and function. But according to a recent one Research there is a strong link between vitamin D and our mood and mental well-being. (Read also: Vitamin D, researchers warn: guidelines on sun exposure to synthesize it must be revised!)

Vitamin D and mood: what the research says

During the last decade or so, the relationship between vitamin D and brain became a relevant topic among scientists, with i researchers who identified the presence of vitamin D receptors and metabolites throughout the brain, which clearly suggests that it plays an important role in cognition and mood.

Outside of the brain, science has also shown that vitamin D affects function and bowel health, in particular by promoting beneficial bacteria and supporting the integrity of the intestinal lining. In light of these findings, it is not surprising that a significant volume of research has examined the link between vitamin D status (how low or high your blood vitamin D levels are) and mental well-being. A revision of 2020 identified that individuals with mood problems often have lower vitamin D levels; in 2010, another document called for further research into the use of vitamin D supplements to support patients’ emotional health.

While there is still some way to go to understand all the exact mechanisms that link vitamin D and mental well-being, discoveries more recent suggest that the role of the sun vitamin in the regulation of melatonin and serotonin, two crucial hormones for mood, are certainly part of it. There Research preclinical also reveals that this helps the brain cope with oxidative stress.

Now, a new one revision supports the importance of vitamin D for mental well-being, noting that a wide range of research shows consistent links between the fat-soluble nutrient, mood and anxiety states. According to the researchers, current evidence gives us good reason to believe that increasing blood levels of vitamin D can have a major impact on mood health, particularly in young people. Additionally, they argue that having vitamin D below 20 ng / ml undermines mental well-being and helps increase the risk of mood disorders.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: NCBI

On the vitamin D could it be interesting for you: