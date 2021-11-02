Vitamin supplements “à gogo”, we dispel some false beliefs

Encouraged by well-chosen advertising campaigns, we often think it is important to take vitamin supplements to fortify immune defenses, to increase concentration or, simply, for the well-being of our organism. Yet, in a varied and balanced diet, we already take the right dose of vitamins and, where it is not needed, taking a vitamin “surplus” can even cause damage.

But, first of all, what are vitamins? Nutrients are those substances taken in during the nutrition process and essential to the life and metabolism of our body. In turn, the nutrients break down into macronutrients, such as sugars, proteins and fats, and micronutrients, nutritional principles that our body cannot produce on its own and only necessary in small quantities.

The vitamins, organic chemical compounds essential for the performance of various functions that occur in the body; among these, vitamins are essential for the growth of the organism, for the integrity of the cells and for the regular development of metabolic processes. Vitamins, in addition, can be water-soluble (i.e. that dissolve in water) e fat-soluble (which dissolve in fats).

The water-soluble vitamins

Water-soluble vitamins,which includes vitamin C and vitamins of group B, must be taken regularly and do not accumulate in the tissues, because they are rapidly eliminated from the body in the urine. For this reason, it is very difficult for cases of overdose of this type of vitamins to occur.

The fat-soluble vitamins

The fat-soluble vitamins, on the other hand, are transported inside the body by fats and are stored in the tissues, in particular in the adipose tissue: for this reason they are eliminated very slowly and can cause problems of excessive dosage. However, an overdose of these vitamins can only occur through the intake of supplements, as it is practically impossible to take excessive amounts of them in the diet. Among the fat-soluble vitamins we find the vitamin A, vitamin D, E and K..

Let’s dispel some false beliefs

Do vitamins make you fat?

Absolutely not. Vitamins, in fact, are completely nourishing calorie-free and do not affect body weight. On the contrary, vitamins are very important to help our body manage metabolism and the energy absorbed by food.

Does cooking a food destroy the vitamins contained within it?

No. Indeed, even if cooking a food can reduce the amount of vitamins inside, in no case will the intake of vitamins be completely eliminated. The reduction in the vitamin intake of a food can depend on both the type of vitamin and the type of cooking, and among the cooking methods that involve a greater loss of vitamins we can include boiling, or immersion in very hot water of a food.

Does freezing food reduce its vitamins?

No, any loss of vitamins always comes from cooking of food.

Can the vitamin content of fruit change?

Yes! The amount of vitamins contained in a fruit can change both with respect to maturation than to the processes to which the fruit is subjected. The vitamin content, in fact, is higher in moles ripe fruit, as long as the growth takes place on the plant and not in the fridge, while it can decrease as a result of drying, a process that mainly affects vitamin C until it almost eliminates it.

Is the vitamin content in supplements set by law?

Yes, and it is between a Minimum value, determined in such a way that it correctly contributes to the needs, and one maximum, far below the toxicity threshold.

Is it good for everyone to take vitamin supplements?

False. In fact, while the lack of numerous vitamins still afflicts the poor regions of the world today, in Western countries it is very difficult for this to happen. The causes the most common of vitamin deficiencies are: the presence of a disease that prevents the absorption of vitamins, following a particularly unbalanced diet, or cases of increased need, as happens in pregnancy. The consumption of vitamin supplements therefore is superfluous in individuals healthy who eat a varied and balanced diet.

The more vitamins I take, the better off I feel?

False. The excessive consumption of vitamin supplements, in fact, can lead to a disease called hypervitaminosis, which can sometimes have very serious consequences. The most frequent hypervitaminosis occur by taking in excess of the fat-soluble vitamins, or vitamins A, D, E or K, which are stored in the liver and body fat and are eliminated very slowly. Taking excessive doses of these vitamins through food is practically impossible: for this reason, most of the reported cases of hypervitaminosis are due to a excessive consumption of supplements.

THE symptoms linked to hypervitaminosis are many different and, in principle, depend on the type of vitamin that has accumulated in excess. In case of excess of vitamin A the most common symptoms are: headache, vomiting and lethargy, with premature ossification or malformations, in the child and fetus respectively. As for theexcess vitamin D.on the other hand, an increase in calcium levels in the blood can be observed, accompanied by thirst, abdominal pain and fatigue, up to the most severe cases of alterations in the state of wakefulness. Finally, hypervitaminosis of Vitamin E it is not toxic, but it can lead to intestinal disorders, while the excess of vitamin K, although rarer, it can lead to hot flashes, thrombosis and anemia.

Vitamin supplements, therefore, must not be taken indiscriminately and without a real need: it is always a good idea to consult your doctor trusted before taking any type of supplement.