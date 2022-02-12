Autoimmune diseases are insidious diseases that affect hundreds of thousands of people. These appear when the human immune system reacts abnormally and attacks healthy tissues. In some cases they are very dangerous because they can damage blood vessels, endocrine glands, joints and muscles. Rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, are just some of the dozens of autoimmune diseases that can affect humans. But perhaps a vitamin could reduce the risks.

The study by a team of researchers at Boston University would have found that a particular vitamin can reduce the chances of autoimmune diseases. Vitamins A, B and C and all the others play a fundamental role in the growth and well-being of the organism. They are generally taken through food and drink and in case of deficiency also through supplements. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins. For example, there is the juice of a vegetable, a symbol of the Mediterranean diet, which is very rich in vitamins A and C and in essential minerals.

A deficiency in some vitamins could lead to serious imbalances and health problems. Researchers at the University of Exeter Medical have found that those with vitamin D deficiency have a higher risk of getting dementia.

Vitamins A, B and C are very important but this one in particular could reduce the risks of some serious diseases

Vitamin D is also called the solar vitamin because our body produces it in greater quantities when it is exposed to the sun. Of all foods, only cod liver has an abundance of vitamin D which is scarce in other foods. So a person could risk suffering from a deficiency of this substance. This is why doctors recommend taking supplements in case of vitamin D deficiency.

Boston University researchers led by Dr. Karen Costenbader have made a surprising discovery about the qualities of vitamin D. According to a study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, vitamin D supplements could help reduce the risk of autoimmune diseases. Researchers from the Boston unit observed some patients for 5 years. Well, those who had taken 2,000 international units a day of vitamin D would have reduced the risk of developing an autoimmune disease by 22%.

Vitamin D is precious for the body, however before increasing the intake of this substance it is always advisable to consult a doctor. In fact, an excess of vitamin D can lead to calcification in various organs. This is why kidney stone sufferers should avoid taking this substance.

