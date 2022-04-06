Vitamins to take to sleep better at night

There are some vitamins that are essential for getting a better night’s sleep. Let’s see what they are based on studies and expert statements.

To stay healthy you have often heard that you need proper nutrition, exercise, but one aspect is often underestimated. To sleep it is equally important for health even if it is not often said. In fact, there must be the right rest to allow the body to regenerate.

While we, at night, “lose consciousness” and abandon ourselves to deep sleep and our dreams, the organism continues to work but only at that moment can it perform certain actions. This is why it is essential to be able to sleep the right hours indicated by the experts. In addition, there are foods and drinks that can affect sleep by disturbing it or making it easier.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Sleeping on the left side, the right position to stay healthy

There are minerals and vitamins that induce sleepiness and that’s just what people need before they go to bed in the evening. But let’s see all the details below.

Sleep better: here are the vitamins to take

Experts have identified an average of 7/8 hours of rest each night necessary for an organism to regenerate. However, it is an average. So, considering that every person is different from another, there are those who will need 9-10 hours of sleep, while those are ready, awake and active after 6 hours. During this time the brain cleanses itself, regenerates itself, as well as many tissues in our body.

Sleeping well at night prevents many diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease. If you do not sleep, you get an imbalance of hormones, of substances in the body that activate stress, the desire for sweets, to eat, anxiety and many other ailments.

In particular, there are vitamins and minerals that can help induce sleep. These are the magnesium and the potassium because they have the ability to relax the nerves. Furthermore, the vitamin B6 and the melatonin.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Melatonin supplements to help you get to sleep? Beware of possible risks

There are supplements that can give these substances, but it is best to take them naturally from food. Here then are vegetables, especially green leafy, white meat and fish. A fundamental contribution comes from natural relaxing herbal teas that can be drunk an hour before lying down.