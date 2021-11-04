Viterbese, winning protest: Ancona-Matelica beaten with nine under on the field

Sport – Football – Serie C – Italian Cup – With ten potential holders at home to challenge the alleged arbitration wrongdoings, the yellow-blues win 1-0 thanks to the network of the new signing Iuliano – Another red card for the Lazio: it is the fifth in 15 games

Sport – Football – Viterbese – The exultation of the yellow and blue

Ancona-Matelica – Viterbo 0-1 (first half 0-0).

ANCONA-MATELICA (4-3-3): Vitali; Walnut, Farabegoli, Bianconi, Maurizii; Delcarro, Gasperi, Sabattini (from 21 ‘st D’Eramo); Vrioni (from 21 ‘st Del Sole), Moretti (from 21’ st Rolfini), Sereni.

Park bench: Canullo, Avella, Di Renzo, Iannoni, Iotti, Tofanari, Faggioli, Masetti, Papa.

Trainer: Gianluca Colavitto.

VITERBESE (3-5-2): Need; Marenco, Van Der Velden, Urso; Fracassini, Zanon, Iuliano (from 30th Christmas), Adopo, Ricchi (from 38th D’Uffizi); Simonelli (from 21 ‘st Alberico), Capanni (from 21’ st Tassi).

Park bench: Daga, Carannante, Pompeii, Hyka.

Trainer: Giuseppe Raffaele.

MARKERS: 10 ‘st Iuliano (V).

Referee: William Villa of Rimini.

Assistants: Federico Linari of Florence and Giacomo Bianchi of Pistoia.

Official quarters: Adil Bouabid of Prato.

An entire starting team left at home, a formation that took the field with an average age of 21.64 years and an unexpected but more than deserved victory. Viterbese’s afternoon of protest ends in the best possible way: at Del Conero, with the youngsters for alleged referee wrongs suffered in the league, Raffaele’s team beats Ancona-Matelica and gains access to the cup quarter-finals Italy series C.

The green version of Lazio wins and convinces, much more than the more experienced ones seen a few times since the beginning of the season, plays a game of substance and scores the advantage with Iuliano’s debut goal, registered yesterday and immediately decisive. Despite the umpteenth expulsion suffered, the 1-0 remains so until the 90 ‘and assigns one of the places to the yellow-blues for the next phase of the national event.

The Lazio protest, as mentioned, is confirmed upon reading the official statement: ten potential owners absent from the squads (Calcagni, D’Ambrosio, Errico, Foglia, Martinelli, Megelaitis, Murilo, Pavlev, Volpe and Volpicelli), only two overs in the field (the newcomer Iuliano, born in ’90, and ’98 Van Der Velden) and initial line-up completed by nine under. Among the many innovations in Raffaele’s 3-5-2 stand out Marenco and Urso central defense, Zanon in midfield and Simonelli in support of Capanni in attack. A lot of turnover but less excessive for Ancona-Matelica, which relies on the usual 4-3-3. The absence of some of the big reds and whites, in the first half, is noticeable and it is the Viterbese a little surprising to play better with a lot of running and three goal opportunities: at 8 ′ Simonelli warms up Vitali’s gloves with a dry right from the edge, at 21 ′ Iuliano puts the opposing goalkeeper in difficulty with a powerful shot from distance and at 23 ′ Simonelli again wastes a good assist from Capanni by shooting to the side from a few meters. The hosts, a little contracted, become dangerous only at minute number 22 with the house specialty, a counterattack finished by Sereni and badly finalized by Moretti.

In the second half the red and white start better and try some solutions from the inactive ball. The main one arrives in the 49th minute, when Sereni deflects a cross from the three quarters in the fray and engages Need. Despite the pressure Viterbese holds well and at 55 ‘finds the advantage with Iuliano: made official yesterday and immediately on the pitch, the Brazilian midfielder scores a great left-footed goal from the edge of the area and then runs to embrace Raffaele, his coach also in Power. Not even the time to rejoice that yet another cold shower of the season arrives for the Lazio players, with the expulsion of Zanon for a double yellow card (the first, in the first half, right while the second more negligible) and the fifth game out of fifteen to be concluded in numerical inferiority. At this point the guests run for cover by removing Simonelli and Capanni for Alberico and Tassi, while the hosts operate a triple change by inserting some of the owners who initially remained on the bench: outside Sabattini, Vrioni and Moretti, inside D’Eramo, Del Sole and Rolfini. In the final twenty minutes the Ancona-Matelica tries the classic forcing and the first opportunity arrives at 74 ‘, with a left-handed Del Sole high above the crossbar. Subsequently, despite the numerical superiority, the scoring for the red and white are few and the Viterbese manages to keep clean the goal defended by Bisogno. The seconds pass and after the triple whistle the young Gialloblù can toast to a success that almost no one would have predicted.

Waiting for the quarter-final draw, which will be drawn over the weekend, the Viterbese enjoys the beautiful victory and the purchase of Iuliano, who if he gives continuity to today’s performance will be a real panacea for the Gialloblù squad, who are preparing to visit at Pistoiese for the 13th day of the championship scheduled for Sunday.

