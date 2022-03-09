Vitesse-Roma, the probable formations: light turnover for Mourinho, Viña can return to the owner

VITESSE ROMA LIKELY TRAINING – Mission Europe. Roma gets back on track in the Conference League and prepares to face Vitesse, for the first time in its history. The first leg match is scheduled for tomorrow at 18.45 in Arnhem, at the Gelredome stadium, which is close to sold-out. A match that the Giallorossi are called upon not to underestimate, because the competition can be a concrete way to return to dust the trophy cabinet. Mourinho should opt for a light turnover, so as not to upset the team too much. Rui Patricio and the defense should be confirmed. If Zalewski, who has ankle problems, does not make it, he can regain ownership of Matias Viña. In midfield, Oliveira or Veretout could see each other again, or both, while Felix could have space in Zaniolo’s place. or El Shaarawy.

Where to see it

The match between Vitesse and Rome will be visible in live streaming and on demand on DAZN. Just connect to the broadcaster’s website (upon subscription) or alternatively download the app available for smart TVs, smartphones and tablets, both iOS and Android. In addition, you can also install the app on Fire tv Stick. Alternatively, it will also be broadcast on Sky Sport (number 252), Sky Sport Uno (number 201), streaming on Sky Go and NowTV. And, as always, Romanews will keep you informed in real time before, during and after the race, through our website or our social channels (Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). It will also be possible to follow on the radio on the frequencies of 90 FM’s New Sound Level. To connect, simply open our social channels and click on live or directly from our site (or our App, available for Android and iOS), by clicking on the banner on the right.

The probable formations

VITESSE (3-4-1-2): 24 Houwen; 16 Oroz, 6 Rasmussen, 3 Doekhl; 2 Dasa, 8 Tronstad, 22 Dmgjoni, 21 Bero; 42 Manhoef; 11 Frederiksen, 7 Openda.

Available.: 1 Schubert, 25 Verstappen, 18 Hajek, 32 Wittek, 39 Cornelisse, 53 Zwam, 10 Bazoer, 20 Gboho, 36 Vroegh, 9 Grbic, 17 Gong, 27 Yapi, 29 Buitnik, 50 Van Duivedbooden.

Annex: Thomas Letsch

ROME (3-5-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 24 Kumbulla; 2 Karsdorp, 77 Mkhitaryan, 27 Oliveira, 7 Pellegrini, 5 Viña; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham.

Available: 87 Fuzato, 15 Maitland-Niles, 42 Diawara, 4 Cristante, 64 Felix, 92 El Shaarawy, 17 Veretout, 52 Bove, 31 Pérez, 3 Ibañez, 14 Shomurodov.

Annex: José Mourinho

BALLOTAGES: Zaniolo-Pérez-Felix, Viña-Niles-Zalewski, Cristante-Oliveira

IN DOUBT: Zalewski (sprained ankle)

BEWARE: –

DISQUALIFIED: –

UNAVAILABLE: Spinazzola (rupture of the Achilles tendon).

Referee: Raczkowski (POL)

Assistants: Siejka – Kupsik

IV Man: Musiał.