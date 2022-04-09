Vithas promotes preventive medicine

Paul Poza



On April 7, on the occasion of World Health Day, the Hospital Vithas Almería carried out a campaign for the dissemination of preventive health and self-care, as well as explaining The doctor. David Baulenas, Vithas Healthcare Quality and Innovation Corporate Director: “Preventive health and self-care are part of our vision of advanced and comprehensive healthcare, which empowers patients and is not limited to treating diseases. And those are precisely the objectives of these awareness and dissemination actions with which we celebrate Health Day”.

The covid-19 pandemic has made us all aware of self-care and prevention, being a tool that allows us to improve our health and optimize health services. The Vithas group in Spain launched more than 30 actions in its network of 19 hospitals as part of its commitment to preventive health, health disclosure and the empowerment of citizens in their self-care.





Vithas Almería team on World Health Day. The voice

Vithas Almeria offered free diagnostic tests at the hospital headquarters, together with outpatient consultations. As of 9:00 in the morning, the different medical teams were already attending to all the visitors. QVision, the hospital’s Ophthalmology Unit, directed by Dr. Joaquín Fernández, focused on the two main causes of irreversible vision loss in its environment, such as Glaucoma and AMD. Therefore, they were performing screening of these two pathologies with Corvis ST Tonometry and Amsler Grid. The nursing team offered blood pressure measurement and blood glucose test. ITFA, the Institute of Traumatology and Advanced Physiotherapy, carried out Bioimpedance

to determine percentages of body weight and hand dynamometer to determine upper body strength. As a gift to all those who participated in the tests at the end of the healthy circuit, they were given a individual bag of apple and flea oil.

The rest of the hospitals in Andalusia have joined To these actions in Vithas Xanit and Vithas Granada and in several of these centers pieces of fruit were delivered as a reminder of the importance of healthy eating. In addition, as in Almería, at Vithas Málaga blood pressure and blood glucose tests were carried out. At Vithas Sevilla, its professionals also took the stress and distributed brochures on the occasion of World Health Day.