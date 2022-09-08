Vitinha praises Neymar “we get along very well, he’s a very accessible guy, very open”

So many announced him leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Brazilian playmaker Neymar Jr finally stayed in the capital. The change made at the head of the first team by placing Christophe Galtier as coach was enough to give the Parisian number 10 a smile and the desire to play. But it’s not just on the pitch that he helps his team! Arrived this summer from FC Porto, Portuguese midfielder Vitinha told the TNT channel Sports Brazil after the victory in the Champions League this Tuesday against Juventus of Turin that he owes his rapid acclimatization to the warm welcome reserved for him by the native of Sao Paulo.

“Everyone knows that Ney is one of the best players in the world. It’s true that I didn’t know him personally, but speaking Portuguese helped a lot, for us to talk to each other, and he received me very well, like all the others in fact. But it’s true that the fact that we speak the same language has made things much easier between us. We get along very well, he is a very accessible guy, very open. So everything is fine, with him, and with the others.

Neymar is one of his players who work on affect and trust. On the ground, the difference is obvious with the last seasons. Having found a coach in “Galette” a coach who trusts him, he found his level and the desire to do well. And his influence therefore does not stop at the green rectangle since he shares his aura with the other players on the team.

Vitinha is undoubtedly the recruit of this transfer window, the most efficient, the fastest and his light integration is welcomed by all commentators and football fans. Having a bond like Neymar in the locker room is clearly no stranger to his good understanding with the rest of the team.







