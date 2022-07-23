Vitinha, Thuram, Kalimuendo, Neymar, Diani… – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, July 23, 2022. Vitinha confides in her first moments in Paris, the future of Kalimuendo and Khephren Thuram, Neymar happy to be at PSG, Diani new boss of the French team…

In today’s edition, The Team devotes a long interview to Vitinha and the Portuguese international spoke about his career and his expectations for his Parisian adventure. The latter, for example, was not surprised that PSG contacted him this summer to come to the capital: “ Surprised ? No, surprised is not the right word, I was very happy to be recruited by PSG. I like being here now and I’m having a lot of fun. The greatest expectations at PSG? I know the expectations there are here. At my level, I can only promise to do the maximum, to give everything to get to every game by being able to help the team as much as I can. » He also mentioned the first positive contacts with Luis Campos during the negotiations: “He was introduced to me by my agent, Jorge Mendes. When we started talking, things were very natural. I really liked his speech and what he wanted to do at PSG. He didn’t need to convince me, I already was. » The former Porto player also talked about his qualities but also his dream of playing with Messi, Mbappé or Neymar: ” My qualities ? I think I will have the opportunity to show them. I’m a technical player, I like having the ball, organizing the game, pushing the team offensively. I am very good with the ball. (…) I never thought that I would one day have the opportunity to evolve with them so young. It’s a dream to play with them and a pleasure. I learn alongside them. I hope I can help them. » The rest of his remarks can be found here.

After five failures in a row in the quarter-finals of major competitions, France wants to change the course of its history. To do this, it will have to bring down the Netherlands, European champions and vice-world champions.

Before this decisive meeting, The Team focuses on Kadidiatou Diani who was “sparkling” during the first round, and became essential in the France team. Patrice Lair, who recruited her from PSG, and Olivier Echouafni, who trained him for three years at PSG, was asked to decipher the Rouge & Bleu game. On her mind, Lair explains that the Parisian “didn’t speak much, although now she expresses herself a little more. It was necessary to reassure her a little, to put her in confidence. She has taken on a lot more personality, it shows with her status in the France team and at Paris-Saint-Germain.

Regarding his physical power, the former Bordeaux to express his admiration: “To put her down, you have to be strong She had scored a goal after going 80 meters, remembers the Bordeaux technician. I freaked out in the locker room: “It’s not possible, you have to pull his jersey first! » (Andréa) Lardez had answered me : « But she is too powerful! “We know it, you have to block it at the start, not let it get started, otherwise it is unstoppable.”

For his technique, Olivier Echouafni remembers his diversity in Diani’s game: “She didn’t want to hear too much about it. Then she started to strike from the left, better and better. It’s good to bring variety in his game, in his style.

Three Parisiennes should start the match tonight against the Netherlands (9:00 p.m.): Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro and Kadidiatou Diani.

The sports daily evokes the transfer window to come from OGC Nice and the ambition of Les Aiglons. To strengthen themselves, the leaders of Nice are interested in Arnaud Kalimuendo, but the competition is intense for the international hopeful. On the start side, the best players in the squad are targeted by other clubs, including Chephren Thuram. Despite PSG’s interest in the midfielder, OGCN decision-makers absolutely want to keep their nugget.

As explained The Parisian in his edition of the day, Neymar would be totally focused on the new season which is announced. Willing to stay PSG, the Auriverde has apparently been showing one of the most engaging faces for several weeks. His early return from vacation confirms this state of affairs and his motivation to perform with the capital club. Moreover, the local daily reports that the Brazilian was particularly available during the tour in Japan, whether towards the fans or during the various promotional operations of the club. Smiling, he would communicate a real joy of living to be with his partners. His agreement, in particular with the ball at his feet, with Kylian Mbappe is, for example, highlighted by The Parisian. Finally, the player’s entourage told the media that Neymar Jr is in great shape and fully focused on the season that awaits the PSG.