Vito and Michele, two friends who dreamed of the company (and they did it)





God makes them and technology pairs them. In the case of Michele Cesario And Vito Caiata startupper and co-founders of Optimon srl there is also a solid friendship involved, born at school, at the technical institute of Tradate where they both studied electronics. Their school lives, for a certain period, continued in parallel with the Politecnico di Milano, where Caiata was concerned with automation and Cesario di management engineering and logistics. On the other hand, it had always been like this, even when they played at being entrepreneurs: Vito, in love with electronics, invented products, and Michele, passionate about business, devoted himself to selling.

As often happens in life, there are also moments of separation and so at a certain point their paths also divided. Vito after graduation chooses to travel the world and ends up settling in Berlin, where he works in the oil and gas sector, while Michele, after a transition to the faculty of economics, he found work in the Lodi area, dedicating himself to business organization.

(in the photo from left Michele Cesario and Vito Caiata)

THAT DREAM NEVER FORGOTTEN

The bonds of adolescence, however, are so strong and absolute that they leave an indelible trace that resists distance and time. And it is thanks to that trace that the two partners by vocation remain so, even if for years they rarely see each other. A phone call is enough to make them both relive their old dream every time: start a business together.

That long-awaited moment comes in 2017, year in which they decide to establish the Optimon srl, a company of Iot, or Internet of things, linked to the use of sensors for the geolocation and of algorithms. Thanks to the devices created, the objects to which they are applied are able to remotely communicate information relating to their state, environmental parameters or events suffered. Among the first applications made by the award-winning company is the “smart bin ”, the smart bin, which is able to notify the waste management company when it is full and to be emptied.

THE REVOLUTION OF SENSORS IN THE BOX

“When I returned to Italy – says Vito – I found these sensors in my hands and since it was very difficult to offer them in a market that was still skeptical of these technologies, we had to identify a niche, demonstrating in retrospect that there was space all right. “.

The niche is that of the service of rubbish collection, to be precise, the bins for the collection of medicines. When you go to throw medicines in the special containers it often happens to find them overflowing because they are not emptied in time. The application of a sensor can instead give the manager a series of information on the state of use of the container allowing him to organize the collection of waste in the appropriate time and keep the service efficient.

«We studied the waste sector even before setting up the company – explains Michele – We got up at five in the morning to go together with the operators of the garbage service to understand what worked and what didn’t. It was an extraordinary test that allowed us to create a monitoring system ».

GROWING TURNOVER

The Optimon’s turnover continues to grow, year after year We have gone from 60 thousand euros in 2018 to the forecast of one million euros in 2022. “The response from our customers is very good – continues Michele – the initial skepticism has given way to the belief that the IoT significantly improves service and people’s work “.

The raw materials crisis does not worry them much, even if the scarcity of procurement in various sectors, from automotive to household appliances, has slowed down production due to the lack of semiconductors. For the moment, the Optimon warehouse has no problems as the supply is guaranteed by a Dutch multinational very punctual in deliveries.

ITALY IS NOT THE SILICON VALLEY

Optimon srl is one of the twelve startups selected by Cna Varese for the Cambiamenti award, an important recognition and also a not just support for the young startuppers who thanks to thetrade associations can access services that would otherwise be prohibitively expensive.

The Italian startup ecosystem is certainly not that of Silicon Valley, but on closer inspection, according to Vito, it has its advantages for a medium-small business size and nothing to envy to other regions of the Old Continent. To leave, the two partners used personal capital, with the passage of time they entered the company, buying the shares, other private individuals. «In 2008 the best talents in Europe arrived in Berlin – concluded Vito – all willing to work for a piece of bread just to stay there. It was an overrated environment in the sense that there was a lot of exploitation and exploitation in highly organized Germany startups were used to have over-skilled labor low price. The alternative was to go and wash the dishes in the restaurant ».

Is consulting over budget? Cna launches its “smartclub” where the experts are sharing



