Vittoria Belvedere, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Michela Andreozzi at the Garibaldi Theater in Santa Maria Capua Vetere

On Wednesday 17 November at 6.30 pm, as part of “Il Teatro degli Incontri”, Vittoria Belvedere, Maria Grazia Cucinotta and Michela Andreozzi will be guests at the Salone degli Specchi of the Garibaldi Theater for a meeting with the public, conducted by Mimmo Cice. Admission is free and allowed only to green pass holders.

Daughters of EVA is the story of a powerful man, who fools three women, who find ways to take revenge. Daughters of EVA is the story of a boy who meets three fairy godmothers who help him make his dreams come true.

Daughters of EVA is the story of three completely different women who become friends despite everything. That is to say that Daughters of EVA is three stories in one, as there are three names of the protagonists: Elvira, Vicky and Antonia.

Elvira. Behind every great man there is a great woman: the secretary. she is the Cadillac of secretaries! Elvira knows, Elvira sees, Elvira solves. To her, Cardinal Richelieu, gives her a must. Vicky. Betrayed wife, she is a “poor woman of luxury”, married for her wealth. A little naive, a little shrewd, a little dove, a little fox. Indeed lynx, in the sense of fur.

Antonia. Prof of Latin, immigrant, precarious, but beautiful. And with an uncomfortable La Tourette syndrome, bitch bitch! However romantic, waiting for the first love and a professorship.

What binds them? Nicola Papaleo. Dishonest mayor who troubles all three for various reasons: he sends Elvira to the legal plague for false accounting; abandons Vicky on live TV for a young girl; he frames Antonia who is caught passing her high school graduation papers to that goat of her son and therefore disbarred from the superintendency.

The three, who can’t stand each other, united by a healthy feeling of revenge, join forces: they want him dead. Indeed, better: they want to be screwed, as they say about politicians who lose elections.

Because a screwed politician is more dead than a dead man. Purpose of the game? Ensure that the hated Papaleo is not re-elected mayor.

Like? Elvira, Vicky and Antonia know they become aware that they have created a monster: supporting, protecting and helping the mayor in his rise. But this means that they are also able to create an antidote to Papaleo: by designing a “puppet” candidate who will destroy him in the next elections. A little Pygmalion, a pinch of Cyrano, Cinderella just enough and it’s done!

Thanks to a series of grueling auditions they find Luca Bicozzi, an aspiring loser actor with self-esteem problems. They coax him, convince him, and

after a full immersion in which the three daughters teach him everything, but just everything it takes to become a leader, Luca wins the favor of the electorate, also thanks to a clever headset system with which he is radio-controlled by Elvira.

But he also gains self-confidence, so he wins an audition as the protagonist of a series. What’s he going to do? Will he greet the three godmothers to chase his dream? Will he abandon Antonia whom, in the meantime, he has fallen in love with, very much in love with?

Perhaps the time has come for Elvira, Vicky and Antonia to understand that sometimes there is no one behind a great man because it is the women who must have the courage to stand in front of everyone.

Daughters of EVA is life as we would like it to be. And also for how it is because often women, even when they want to take revenge, if they get together they know how to create wonderful things.



