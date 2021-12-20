Vivarini: “We were slow in ideas and in the transmission of the ball” [VIDEO]

The Catanzaro closes the first round with an internal draw against Vibonese. Draw that could have been defeated given the own goal of Martinelli at the end; he thought about it Pugs to put the challenge back in balance. 32 points with which the Eagles make the halfway point. Below is the comment of mister Vivarini.

<< Very strange game and I feared it. I had seen the performance with Avellino and with Bari and Vibonese collected less than what they did. Avellino found the goal, Bari the same and the regular goal was canceled at Vibonese. I feared it above all for the moment in which we find ourselves and the work we are doing. We struggled. We were slow in ideas and in the transmission of the ball. They made a very narrow, aggressive wall allowing little space. It took great quality or the play of a footballer. In the end we threw ourselves into it with heart and soul. The boys gave everything but it wasn't enough. This is a very tough championship and we need to think about improving and nibbling a few points.

A big mistake today was to serve the attackers little. We had to play on some mistake of theirs. A game cleaning concept is being worked on. Forcing on the attackers can be risky but you had to look for spikes more. We had to get more to the cross. They made several moves that weren’t rewarded by the ball.

We need a more offensive player even on the right wing. With Vandeputte we had several chances to score.

If I passed four behind I lost a man. The arms is as if they played as low backs and we earned it. The team was very offensive in the second half.

Football is made up of episodes. We unscrewed a ball and it ended up in the goal, they unscrewed a ball and touched the post.

Carlini scored a masterpiece as a goal and I said he is an important player for us. Choices are made.

We were too staid in the construction phase. We have not found spaces in depth and centrally. I told the team they needed more exuberance, more nastiness. We had the game in hand. For me this is like a losing game. We need to turn up the intensity. We are aware of this but everything passes through this improvement >>.

A look at Francavilla: U0026lt; u0026lt; I’m sorry that we do these races with limited preparation. It takes time to improve. We will have disqualified Vazquez and Fazio who are very important for us. Tomorrow we have to metabolize >>.



