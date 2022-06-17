Vivian Morfín and Azul Rodríguez back on the podium for medals

Ensenada.- The skaters Vivian Michelle Morfín Castañeda and Azul Analis Rodríguez did it again, taking gold and silver medals respectively in the 100-meter lane test, within the Conade 2022 National Games.

Changing the stage to the Playa Hermosa esplanade, during the evening session, the Quintana Roo team participated in the 100 meter lane tests for the junior, senior youth and junior youth categories, with the three fastest times going to the final. .

In that sense, Azul Rodríguez Jiménez advanced to the final round, despite not being her strong test, managing to hang the silver medal with a time of 11.8256, being surpassed by the representative of Jalisco, María Fernanda Barba.

For her part, Vivian Michelle Morfín Castañeda was also placed in the final with the best time of the hits, seizing the gold medal with a stopwatch of 11.9172 seconds, displacing the representative of Chiapas, María Fernanda Zebadua.

This Friday, on the penultimate day of activities, the Quintana Roo team will go out on the same stage to the tests back to the circuit and in which it is expected to increase the harvest of medals.

